Experimental alopecia drug regrows hair in patients who failed standard JAK inhibitors

Q32 Bio has reported Phase 2 clinical trial results for Bempikibart, an experimental drug targeting alopecia areata. The SIGNAL-AA study indicates the antibodies can stimulate hair regrowth even in patients who did not respond to JAK inhibitors, the current standard of care. nn

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik is licensed under Public domian A balding man

The trial involved 33 participants with severe hair loss, defined as a loss of 50% to 100% of scalp hair. The treatment regimen consisted of weekly injections during the first month, followed by bi-weekly injections through week 36. nnBy the end of the 36-week period, the average Severity Alopecia Tool (SALT) score decreased by 35.3%. Additionally, 40% of participants achieved a SALT-20 response, signifying the recovery of 80% or more of their hair.

Notably, Bempikibart proved effective for more than a third of the subjects who had previously used oral JAK inhibitors without sustainable results. nnArash Mostaghemi, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, stated that these findings suggest the drug could serve as an alternative to JAK inhibitors or potentially as a first-line therapy, citing its efficacy and distinct safety profile. nn

No serious adverse effects were reported. The most common reactions were mild local inflammations at the injection site that resolved within 24 hours. The FDA has granted Bempikibart Fast Track designation, and Q32 Bio intends to begin the registration process in the first half of 2027.