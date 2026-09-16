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U.S. Measles Deaths Hit a Ten-Year High as 14 People Die in 2026

Health

The United States has recorded its highest measles mortality rate in the past ten years. According to the CDC, 14 people died from measles in 2026. By comparison, the previous peak came in 2020, when 11 deaths were recorded.

Lab doctor
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CardioElena, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Lab doctor

The rise in deaths coincided with a new wave of infections in several states. Doctors attribute the trend to declining vaccination rates and the spread of false information about vaccines. Most of those who died were unvaccinated, while underlying health conditions increased the risk of complications.

Epidemiologists are urging people to complete the full MMR vaccination course against measles, mumps and rubella, as only a high level of community immunity can protect people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

A Veterinary Sedative Found in Street Fentanyl

Alongside the measles outbreak, a new threat has emerged on the illicit drug market. Medetomidine, a sedative used in veterinary medicine, has been detected in fentanyl.

When the drug enters the human body, it can cause respiratory depression. The FDA is currently investigating how the veterinary medication entered drug distribution networks and is searching for the sources of the contamination.

Politics and Medicare

Against the backdrop of preparations for the U. S. midterm elections, the future of Medicare is also under discussion. The focus is on funding and access to medications for older people and people with disabilities. The outcome of the vote could change the rules governing prescription drug pricing.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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