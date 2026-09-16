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Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending

Health

Regular skin checks are crucial for spotting potentially dangerous changes, but not every new spot or mole transformation signals illness. Many people mistake natural skin aging for pathology or, conversely, ignore symptoms that demand urgent treatment.

Skin cancer
Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain
Skin cancer

Moles and Aging: What to Expect

The number of nevi typically increases until age 30–40, after which it stabilizes. In older adults, pigment cells lose activity, causing old moles to fade or flatten. It's also common to develop seborrheic keratoses—benign, waxy growths unrelated to melanocytes and posing no oncological risk.

Pigmentation is influenced by genetics, sun exposure, and hormones, particularly during pregnancy or menopause. General practitioner Anna Kuznetsova emphasizes that any growths that change appearance abruptly require monitoring, even if not all age-related spots are dangerous.

Warning Signs: When to See a Doctor

Doctors assess risk using five key criteria, often called the ABCDEs of melanoma:

  • Asymmetry: One half of the growth does not match the other.
  • Borders: The edges are irregular, jagged, or blurred.
  • Color: The pigmentation is uneven, with shades of black or blue.
  • Diameter: The growth measures more than 6 millimeters (about a quarter-inch) across.
  • Evolution: The mole shows rapid growth or changes shape over several months.

Oncologist Vladimir Kapustin advises using the "ugly duckling" principle: if one mole stands out dramatically from all others on your body in color or shape, it warrants a doctor's visit. Immediate consultation is also necessary for any unexplained itching, burning, bleeding, or non-healing crusts.

Self-Control Mistakes to Avoid

Never attempt to remove or cauterize moles with home remedies. Any interference with pigmented cell structures can lead to severe consequences.

Family doctor Elena Morozova reminds patients that dermatoscopy is the safest method for examining moles. This technique allows for a detailed structural analysis without incisions, helping to rule out pathology.

Prevention and Professional Screenings

Regularly inspect your skin in good light, paying attention to hard-to-reach areas like the spaces between your toes, your back, and your scalp. An annual dermatological check-up is essential for individuals with:

  • Fair skin types (light photo-types).
  • A large number of moles.
  • A family history of melanoma.
  • A history of severe sunburns.
Signal Action
Change in shape or color Visit a dermatologist
Itching or bleeding Urgent medical appointment
A mole that stands out ("outlier") Professional examination

Frequently Asked Questions

Is mole growth after age 50 dangerous? Yes, if the changes occur over months rather than years. This is atypical for age-related processes and requires medical evaluation.

Does asymmetry always mean cancer? No. Asymmetry is not a diagnosis but a reason to undergo dermatoscopy.

Should moles that clothing snags be removed? Yes, but only in a clinic. A doctor will remove the growth and send the tissue for histological examination.

How often should I get checked if I have no complaints? High-risk individuals should be screened annually. Others should seek examination upon discovering any suspicious changes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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