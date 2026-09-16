Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending

Regular skin checks are crucial for spotting potentially dangerous changes, but not every new spot or mole transformation signals illness. Many people mistake natural skin aging for pathology or, conversely, ignore symptoms that demand urgent treatment.
The number of nevi typically increases until age 30–40, after which it stabilizes. In older adults, pigment cells lose activity, causing old moles to fade or flatten. It's also common to develop seborrheic keratoses—benign, waxy growths unrelated to melanocytes and posing no oncological risk.
Pigmentation is influenced by genetics, sun exposure, and hormones, particularly during pregnancy or menopause. General practitioner Anna Kuznetsova emphasizes that any growths that change appearance abruptly require monitoring, even if not all age-related spots are dangerous.
Doctors assess risk using five key criteria, often called the ABCDEs of melanoma:
Oncologist Vladimir Kapustin advises using the "ugly duckling" principle: if one mole stands out dramatically from all others on your body in color or shape, it warrants a doctor's visit. Immediate consultation is also necessary for any unexplained itching, burning, bleeding, or non-healing crusts.
Never attempt to remove or cauterize moles with home remedies. Any interference with pigmented cell structures can lead to severe consequences.
Family doctor Elena Morozova reminds patients that dermatoscopy is the safest method for examining moles. This technique allows for a detailed structural analysis without incisions, helping to rule out pathology.
Regularly inspect your skin in good light, paying attention to hard-to-reach areas like the spaces between your toes, your back, and your scalp. An annual dermatological check-up is essential for individuals with:
|Signal
|Action
|Change in shape or color
|Visit a dermatologist
|Itching or bleeding
|Urgent medical appointment
|A mole that stands out ("outlier")
|Professional examination
Is mole growth after age 50 dangerous? Yes, if the changes occur over months rather than years. This is atypical for age-related processes and requires medical evaluation.
Does asymmetry always mean cancer? No. Asymmetry is not a diagnosis but a reason to undergo dermatoscopy.
Should moles that clothing snags be removed? Yes, but only in a clinic. A doctor will remove the growth and send the tissue for histological examination.
How often should I get checked if I have no complaints? High-risk individuals should be screened annually. Others should seek examination upon discovering any suspicious changes.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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