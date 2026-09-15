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Hidden danger in quartz countertops: Why stone workers face fatal risks

Health

California has confirmed 30 deaths among workers who cut and grind engineered stone, primarily linked to the production of quartz countertops. The fatalities stem from silicosis, a chronic and irreversible lung disease caused by inhaling crystalline silica dust.

Modern kitchen with zinc countertop
Photo: Olga Sakiulova is licensed under Public domain
Modern kitchen with zinc countertop

The Silent Killer: Understanding Silicosis

Silicosis develops when fine crystalline silica particles lodge in the lungs, leading to scarring and a gradual loss of respiratory function. The insidious nature of the disease means symptoms may not manifest for years, or even decades, after initial exposure.

Occupational Hazard: Who Is at Risk?

The primary danger lies not in the end-use of quartz products but in their manufacturing and installation. Workers who polish, cut, or grind quartz slabs are particularly vulnerable, especially when they lack adequate respiratory protection. The risk escalates with higher dust concentrations and longer exposure periods. While homeowners and families using finished quartz countertops are safe from this threat, the individuals crafting and installing these surfaces face significant health risks.

Preventive Measures for Exposed Workers

Professionals and DIY renovators working with quartz are urged to adopt stringent safety protocols. This includes utilizing P100 respirators, ensuring proper ventilation in work areas, and strictly avoiding dry grinding techniques. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, persistent coughing, or chest pain should seek immediate medical evaluation and inform healthcare providers about their history of silica dust exposure.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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