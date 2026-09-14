Natural Does Not Mean Safe: How Herbal Remedies Can Interact With Medicines

Self-medication with herbs, despite its seemingly harmless nature, carries serious health risks. Incorrect harvesting, misidentification of plants and their complex chemical composition can lead to toxic organ damage, allergic reactions and dangerous interactions with medications prescribed by a doctor.

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Identification Errors and Toxicity

The plant world is full of poisonous look-alikes. Lily-of-the-valley berries, which resemble lingonberries, and chamomile intended for medicinal use, which can easily be confused with a poisonous counterpart, are just two examples of how easily mistakes can occur when gathering herbs. Choosing the wrong species or exceeding the recommended dosage can result in dermatitis, conjunctivitis and even internal organ damage.

The liver is particularly vulnerable to the effects of herbal self-medication. Labrador tea, greater celandine, comfrey, kava-kava, senna, coltsfoot and ashwagandha are known for their hepatotoxicity. In addition, some plants can alter hormonal balance, affect blood pressure and increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight. Contamination of raw plant material is another risk that should not be overlooked: pesticides, heavy metals, radionuclides and pathogenic microorganisms can turn an herb that appears beneficial into a source of serious danger.

Interactions With Medications

The effect of herbal remedies on the efficacy of prescription drugs is another area of concern. Around 80 plant species can alter the pharmacokinetics of medications. For example, St John's wort, ginkgo biloba, garlic and sage accelerate the activity of liver enzymes, causing medications to be eliminated from the body more quickly and reducing their therapeutic effect.

The opposite situation is also possible. Milk thistle, chamomile, licorice and even grapefruit can slow metabolism, causing medicinal substances to accumulate in the bloodstream. This, in turn, can trigger or intensify side effects.

Consulting a Specialist Is Key to Safety

Pavel Sergeyevich Yershov, a specialist in healthcare organization and public health, strongly recommends that any herbal remedies taken alongside medications prescribed by a doctor should only be used after obtaining professional medical advice. Combining herbal therapy with medication without professional guidance can not only undermine the expected treatment outcome but also lead to dangerous intoxication.