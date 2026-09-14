World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Natural Does Not Mean Safe: How Herbal Remedies Can Interact With Medicines

Health

Self-medication with herbs, despite its seemingly harmless nature, carries serious health risks. Incorrect harvesting, misidentification of plants and their complex chemical composition can lead to toxic organ damage, allergic reactions and dangerous interactions with medications prescribed by a doctor.

Traditional medicine
Photo: https://www.freepik.com
Traditional medicine

Identification Errors and Toxicity

The plant world is full of poisonous look-alikes. Lily-of-the-valley berries, which resemble lingonberries, and chamomile intended for medicinal use, which can easily be confused with a poisonous counterpart, are just two examples of how easily mistakes can occur when gathering herbs. Choosing the wrong species or exceeding the recommended dosage can result in dermatitis, conjunctivitis and even internal organ damage.

The liver is particularly vulnerable to the effects of herbal self-medication. Labrador tea, greater celandine, comfrey, kava-kava, senna, coltsfoot and ashwagandha are known for their hepatotoxicity. In addition, some plants can alter hormonal balance, affect blood pressure and increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight. Contamination of raw plant material is another risk that should not be overlooked: pesticides, heavy metals, radionuclides and pathogenic microorganisms can turn an herb that appears beneficial into a source of serious danger.

Interactions With Medications

The effect of herbal remedies on the efficacy of prescription drugs is another area of concern. Around 80 plant species can alter the pharmacokinetics of medications. For example, St John's wort, ginkgo biloba, garlic and sage accelerate the activity of liver enzymes, causing medications to be eliminated from the body more quickly and reducing their therapeutic effect.

The opposite situation is also possible. Milk thistle, chamomile, licorice and even grapefruit can slow metabolism, causing medicinal substances to accumulate in the bloodstream. This, in turn, can trigger or intensify side effects.

Consulting a Specialist Is Key to Safety

Pavel Sergeyevich Yershov, a specialist in healthcare organization and public health, strongly recommends that any herbal remedies taken alongside medications prescribed by a doctor should only be used after obtaining professional medical advice. Combining herbal therapy with medication without professional guidance can not only undermine the expected treatment outcome but also lead to dangerous intoxication.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS
Central Asia
Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
World
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
Popular
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons

The BRICS summit in New Delhi saw member states discuss the creation of independent infrastructure and the risks of using technology as a political tool.

Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Russian Banking Giant to Build Massive Business Hub in New Delhi
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Last materials
Chicken Soup with Sorrel and Ginger: A Balance of Warmth and Acidity
Tashkent Links with Nanjing: Uzbekistan Eyes East China’s Logistics Hub
Worn Leather Jacket? This Budget Pharmacy Remedy Can Restore Its Shine
Natural Does Not Mean Safe: How Herbal Remedies Can Interact With Medicines
From Tropical Forests to Deserts: The Countries Home to the Most Snake Species
China Moves Deeper Into Kazakhstan’s Uranium Market: What It Means for the West
Finland's only oil refinery shuts down for €400 million upgrade
Genetic link to lupus may have once saved human populations from epidemics
90-Degree Elbows: How Arm Swing Fuels Your Running
Hardy vines that survive severe cold and bloom in deep shade
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.