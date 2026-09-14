New No-Injection Weight-Loss Pill Helps Cut Body Weight by 12 Percent

Phase 2 clinical trials of a new oral medication called aleniglipron have demonstrated significant weight reduction in adults struggling with obesity, according to data published in Nature Medicine.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Aleksey Polyakov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Measurement of the waist at risk of insulin resistance

Participants taking the daily tablet lost up to 12% of their body weight over a 36-week period. While aleniglipron mimics the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone—which suppresses appetite and extends satiety—it differs fundamentally from popular injectable treatments like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy).

Chemical Structure and Administration

Unlike peptide-based drugs that require complex biological manufacturing and strict cold-chain storage, aleniglipron is a "small molecule" synthesized chemically. This allows the medication to be administered as a standard tablet regardless of food intake.

Endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova notes that this chemical nature simplifies logistics, as the tablets do not require refrigeration. This shifts the patient experience from subcutaneous injections to a routine oral regimen similar to hypertension therapy.

Trial Results

The randomized, double-blind study involved 230 volunteers with an average age of 50, conducted across 38 medical centers in the United States. Researchers administered varying doses—or a placebo—once daily, gradually increasing the dosage every four weeks to allow the body to adapt.

After 36 weeks, weight loss varied by dosage:

120 mg group: -12.1%

-12.1% 90 mg group: -10.7%

-10.7% 45 mg group: -9.0%

-9.0% Placebo group: -0.5%

Safety and Tolerability

The most frequent adverse reactions were gastrointestinal issues, a common side effect of GLP-1 receptor agonists. Most cases were mild to moderate and diminished over time, though approximately 10% of participants discontinued treatment due to these effects.

Researchers highlighted the absence of drug-induced liver injury. To improve tolerability, the upcoming Phase 3 trials will implement a more gradual dose-escalation schedule.

Clinical pharmacologist Aleksey Ryabtsev cautions that while the data is promising, these are Phase 2 results. He emphasizes that final conclusions regarding long-term safety and efficacy require larger trials involving thousands of patients.

Aleniglipron is not yet registered for medical use and remains in the clinical trial stage; it will only become available following successful Phase 3 results and regulatory approval.