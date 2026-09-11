The Hormone That Can Trigger Anxiety and Disrupt Sleep in Women

Sleeplessness and sudden nighttime awakenings are often attributed to age or stress, but a biochemical imbalance—specifically, a deficiency in progesterone—could be the culprit.

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Progesterone acts as a natural sedative, helping the body relax and enter deep sleep. When progesterone levels drop, particularly during menopause, the body's natural anxiety-defense mechanism falters. Sleep becomes shallow, interrupted, and accompanied by feelings of unease.

The Interconnectedness of Hormonal Imbalance and Sleep Disturbances

Sleep disturbances frequently coincide with other signs of hormonal imbalance:

Mood swings

Memory lapses

Decreased libido

These symptoms are often mistaken for simple fatigue, yet they are intricately linked to the underlying hormonal shifts.

The Dangers of Self-Medication

Attempting to self-correct hormonal imbalances with dietary supplements or medications is risky. An excess of hormones or an improperly chosen therapy can harm the body.

Seeking Professional Diagnosis

To accurately diagnose the cause of insomnia, a blood test is necessary. Consulting an endocrinologist or gynecologist is crucial. Only a medical professional can determine if hormone replacement therapy is appropriate or if alternative correction methods are required.