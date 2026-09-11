Sleeplessness and sudden nighttime awakenings are often attributed to age or stress, but a biochemical imbalance—specifically, a deficiency in progesterone—could be the culprit.
Progesterone acts as a natural sedative, helping the body relax and enter deep sleep. When progesterone levels drop, particularly during menopause, the body's natural anxiety-defense mechanism falters. Sleep becomes shallow, interrupted, and accompanied by feelings of unease.
Sleep disturbances frequently coincide with other signs of hormonal imbalance:
These symptoms are often mistaken for simple fatigue, yet they are intricately linked to the underlying hormonal shifts.
Attempting to self-correct hormonal imbalances with dietary supplements or medications is risky. An excess of hormones or an improperly chosen therapy can harm the body.
To accurately diagnose the cause of insomnia, a blood test is necessary. Consulting an endocrinologist or gynecologist is crucial. Only a medical professional can determine if hormone replacement therapy is appropriate or if alternative correction methods are required.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Reports of a potential reshuffle among U.S. negotiators on the Ukrainian issue suggest a tactical move to manage political perception during the process.