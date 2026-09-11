World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Why Prostate Cancer Behaves Differently: Scientists Identify 8 Genetic Profiles

Health

Scientists have mapped prostate cancer mutations, categorizing them into eight distinct profiles, dubbed Integrated Mutation Signatures (IMS). This classification provides a framework for understanding the genetic mechanisms driving tumor aggressiveness and treatment response.

Cancer cells
Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute by Dr. Cecil Fox, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cancer cells

The Mechanics of Genetic Signatures

The study involved 903 patients, with an average age of 60, followed for up to seven years. Researchers integrated four categories of genetic alterations: single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions (indels), structural variants, and copy number alterations.

From millions of mutations, eight distinct profiles emerged. The most prevalent include:

  • IMS3 (linked to androgen receptors): Found in 39% of cases.
  • IMS2 (damage from reactive oxygen species): Found in 21% of cases.
  • IMS6 (replicative stress): Found in 19% of cases.

Metastasis Risks

Not all genetic profiles carry the same level of risk. Only four of the eight signatures were significantly associated with an increased risk of metastasis: IMS2, IMS3, IMS5, and IMS8. Notably, IMS5 is linked to the CDK12 gene (rather than BRCA1/2) and appears more frequently in patients of African descent. Replicative stress (IMS4 and IMS6) on its own does not elevate the risk of metastasis.

Therapeutic Guidance

An analysis of data from 240 patients with metastatic prostate cancer suggests that the IMS6 profile can serve as a biomarker for treatment selection:

  • When IMS6 is active, androgen receptor inhibitor therapies demonstrate greater efficacy than traditional taxane-based chemotherapy.
  • When IMS6 activity is low, there is no significant difference in effectiveness between these treatment modalities.

Study Limitations

The developed method is not yet ready for widespread clinical adoption. Approximately 8.6% of tumors did not fit any of the defined profiles, and 22% exhibited only age-related mutations. Furthermore, the conclusions regarding therapy are based on retrospective analysis. Prospective studies are required to validate these findings and establish them as standard treatment protocols.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
India
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Science
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Europe
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Popular
White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner

Reports of a potential reshuffle among U.S. negotiators on the Ukrainian issue suggest a tactical move to manage political perception during the process.

White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Irkutsk Aviation Plant Starts MC-21 Serial Production Targeting 36 Jets a Year
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Public Sentiment Toward European Union Reaches Record Low in France
Russia and China to Build Solar Power Plant on Border Island by 2028
Blades Forged by the Wind: Ancient Weapon-Making Secret Discovered in Sri Lanka
Blades Forged by the Wind: Ancient Weapon-Making Secret Discovered in Sri Lanka
Last materials
Gender Pay Gap in Russia: Men Earn 27% More Than Women
Why Prostate Cancer Behaves Differently: Scientists Identify 8 Genetic Profiles
Putin on the G7’s Financial Decline: Financial Power of the West Is Losing Its Grip
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Climb to Record High of $785.71 Billion
Russian Banks Begin Checking Source of Large Sums Held in Customers’ Accounts
Bengaluru's Pocket FM crosses $500 million ARR milestone
India and Russia Explore Digital Currencies to Bypass Dollar Settlements
India and Russia Target $100 Billion Trade Milestone by 2030
EU Seeks to Move Russia’s Frozen Assets Out of Euroclear: What the West Risks
EU seeks final approval for Free Trade Agreement to slash tariffs on 96% of goods to India
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.