Men Face a Much Higher Risk of Throat Cancer Than Women, Study Finds

While rates of cervical cancer are declining, there is a documented rise in oropharyngeal cancers—malignancies of the mouth and throat—linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV). This trend is most pronounced among middle-aged and older men.

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Research from the U.S. shows that cases of this specific cancer more than tripled between 1988 and 2004. Similar data from Denmark indicates a threefold increase between 2000 and 2017.

HPV consists of various strains, including "high-risk" types that can trigger malignant growths. The virus is transmitted through sexual contact, including oral sex, via micro-tears in the skin or mucous membranes.

According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, approximately 80% of sexually active adults contract the virus during their lifetime, with half of these cases involving high-risk strains. While the immune system clears the virus in most people within one to two years, chronic infections can cause DNA damage, leading to cancerous cell transformation.

Types 16 and 18 are the most dangerous. High-risk strains are also associated with cancers of the vulva, genitals, and anal canal, though oropharyngeal cancer is the most frequent among these sites.

Gender Disparities and Risk Factors

CDC data reveals a significant gap in incidence: men are diagnosed with HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer an average of 13,600 times per year, compared to 2,400 cases in women. Men account for roughly 80% of all cases, and 40% of patients are older than 65.

Experts attribute this spike to several factors:

Sexual Activity: Research suggests men are more susceptible to oral HPV infection, which correlates with the number of partners.

Research suggests men are more susceptible to oral HPV infection, which correlates with the number of partners. Immune Response: Men tend to clear the virus more slowly than women, increasing the likelihood of the infection becoming chronic.

Men tend to clear the virus more slowly than women, increasing the likelihood of the infection becoming chronic. Age and Stress: As the immune system weakens with age, it may lose the ability to suppress a virus acquired decades earlier. Chronic stress may also play a role.

Diagnostics and Treatment

Unlike cervical cancer, which benefits from early detection tools like DNA tests and cytology smears, oropharyngeal cancer lacks effective screening methods. Biopsies and swabs from deep throat areas are technically difficult and uncomfortable for patients. Consequently, most cases are diagnosed only after symptoms appear, such as swelling in the throat or neck.

Despite the lack of early screening, HPV-associated tumors generally respond well to therapy. The five-year survival rate is 85-90%, and the risk of recurrence is lower than in non-HPV-related throat cancers. However, treatment is often grueling, with radiation therapy frequently causing nausea, loss of appetite, and damage to the oral mucosa.

Prevention and Vaccination

Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of oropharyngeal cancer. Vaccines are approved for individuals aged 9 to 45, though the primary recommendation is for those under 26. The vaccine is preventive; it is effective only before infection occurs and cannot treat an existing virus.

Adults between 26 and 45 are advised to consult a physician regarding vaccination based on their sexual history and risk profile. For those over 45, clinical trials (specifically for Cervarix) confirm the vaccine's safety, although it may not be covered by insurance in some regions due to a lack of official approval for this age group.

Maximum efficacy is achieved through early immunization. Current data suggests a single dose for children under 16 may be as effective as two, although official protocols still vary based on the age of the initial dose.