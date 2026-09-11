Russian Men's Health Secret: The Prostate Massage

Prostate massage, a practice often discussed in relation to men's health, is not recognized in Russian clinical guidelines for either treatment or prevention of male reproductive system disorders. The procedure's sole medical justification lies in diagnostics, where a physician might use it to obtain prostate secretions for laboratory analysis to rule out inflammation.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Raised index finger in a glove

International Consensus Rejects Therapeutic Value

Leading medical organizations worldwide share a uniform stance on the therapeutic efficacy of prostate massage. The European Academy of Andrology, the European Association of Urology, and the American Urological Association all concur that the procedure offers no medicinal benefit beyond diagnostic purposes. This widespread consensus underscores the lack of scientific evidence supporting its use as a treatment modality.

Persistence in Russia and CIS

Despite the absence of clinical endorsement and international consensus, prostate massage remains popular in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This enduring practice is sustained by both medical practitioners and patients. Many men express a preference for physical interventions over medication, often influenced by anecdotal advice from acquaintances or personal, unverified experiences.

Concerns Over Overdiagnosis and Placebo Effects

The issue of overdiagnosis, particularly concerning "chronic prostatitis," is highlighted by healthcare organization specialist Pavel Yershov. He points out that this diagnosis is frequently assigned without sufficient justification, with minor analytical deviations being misinterpreted as illness even in the absence of discernible symptoms. In such cases, any perceived improvement following prostate massage can often be attributed to the placebo effect, where a patient's belief in the treatment leads to a subjective sense of well-being rather than an actual physiological change.

Distinguishing Medical Procedures from Sexual Practices

It is crucial to differentiate between legitimate medical interventions and sexual practices. Stimulation of the prostate area within intimate relationships does not constitute medical treatment. While consensual acts involving this zone may enhance arousal, aggressive or frequent manipulation carries a significant risk of injury. These potential harms include, but are not limited to, anal fissures.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.