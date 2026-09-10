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Russian Medicine Makes Breakthrough in New Treatment for Psoriasis in Schoolchildren

Health

Efleyra, a Russian-developed medication, has received approval for expanded use in treating children and adolescents suffering from moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This marks a significant advancement, as the drug, also known as netakimab, was previously available only to adults battling severe forms of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Science Week in Zaryadye
Photo: mos.ru by Photo: press service of the Department of Culture of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Science Week in Zaryadye

Clinical Trial Demonstrates Efficacy in Younger Patients

To validate Efleyra's safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients, Biocad, the pharmaceutical company behind the drug, conducted a Phase III clinical trial. The study enrolled 155 participants between the ages of 6 and 17. After a 12-week treatment period, the results showed Efleyra significantly outperformed a placebo in key measures of efficacy.

Researchers observed that the treatment's positive effects were consistent across the board, unaffected by a patient's age, body weight, or the initial severity of their condition. This suggests a broad applicability of the drug within the younger demographic.

Long-Term Effects Under Ongoing Study

Despite the promising results, the current study's duration presents a limitation. Psoriasis is a chronic ailment, and 12 weeks of data cannot definitively establish long-term outcomes or fully assess the drug's impact on developing bodies. The clinical trial is continuing, with all participants remaining under close medical observation. This ongoing monitoring is crucial for detecting any delayed adverse effects and understanding Efleyra's long-term impact on growing individuals.

Efleyra's Role in the Russian Market

Efleyra functions as a humanized chimeric monoclonal antibody. Its mechanism of action targets interleukin-17 (IL-17), a protein identified as a key driver of inflammation in psoriatic conditions. The drug is recognized on the Russian list of Vital and Essential Drugs (VED) and is funded through government procurement programs.

Within the Russian market for IL-17 inhibitors, Efleyra currently holds the second position. It trails behind the Swiss medication Cosentyx but remains ahead of the American drug Taltz. Government purchases of netakimab are anticipated to reach billions of rubles between 2024 and 2026, underscoring its strategic importance in the national healthcare system.

This expanded approval offers a crucial domestic alternative to imported therapies for the estimated 1% of children and adolescents in Russia affected by psoriasis.

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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