Free IVF in Russia: Key Conditions and Requirements

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has transitioned from a service exclusively for the affluent to a widely accessible medical procedure. Since 2013, the procedure has been available under the mandatory health insurance policy (OMS). Statistics from 2025 underscore the scale of government support: over 116,000 procedures were conducted, resulting in the birth of 32,000 children.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Artificial insemination of the egg

Who Can Receive Assistance

Eligibility for IVF is determined by medical indicators. Physicians consider factors such as sexual dysfunction, HIV infection in one partner, or other conditions where IVF offers a higher probability of success compared to alternative methods. The duration of infertility also serves as a criterion:

12 months for individuals under 35 years old.

6 months for individuals over 35 years old.

Formal marriage is not a prerequisite. A woman can undergo examination and the procedure either as part of a couple or as an individual. The primary condition remains the physical capacity of the body to carry a pregnancy to term.

Contraindications and Limitations

Free assistance is not provided in cases of severe contraindications. These include acute inflammatory processes, decompensated heart conditions, or serious mental disorders that pose a life-threatening risk during pregnancy. Technical challenges may arise with a critically low ovarian reserve. If there is a shortage of viable eggs, the standard OMS program can be adjusted to utilize donor eggs.

Procedure for Obtaining the Service

The initial step involves a visit to a women's health clinic. Diagnosing the causes of infertility typically takes up to six months. Following this, a physician will issue a referral for IVF or the transfer of cryopreserved embryos. Patients have the right to choose their clinic independently; mandatory quota allocation is prohibited. If a chosen center has reached its capacity, the woman must be placed on a waiting list for that specific facility or offered alternatives from a registry. The law also permits seeking treatment at a clinic in another region.

Waiting Times

The length of the waiting list depends on regional infrastructure. In Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan, the wait is generally between one and two months. Regions with a shortage of specialized centers may see waiting periods extend up to six months.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.