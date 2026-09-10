Paracetamol During Pregnancy May Affect Development of Reproductive Organs in Girls

A recent study published in the journal Human Reproduction Open suggests that paracetamol use during pregnancy may impact the reproductive system development in baby girls. While paracetamol is widely considered one of the safest options for pain and fever relief during pregnancy, especially compared to alternatives with more significant risks to the fetus, researchers have identified a potential link between its use and anatomical changes in newborns.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ricmart 01, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Pregnancy monitoring by an obstetrician-gynaecologist

Early Clues from Animal and Lab Studies

Previous research on rodents indicated that paracetamol could reduce ovarian follicle reserves by up to 40%, potentially leading to accelerated reproductive aging. Further laboratory tests on human fetal tissues, specifically from fetuses aged 7 to 12 weeks, showed that the drug decreased the number of germ cells and disrupted the production of progesterone and estradiol.

Human Study Investigates Paracetamol's Effects

Building on these findings, a team from Copenhagen University Hospital, led by Margit Bistrup Fischer, set out to examine these potential effects in humans. Between 2020 and 2022, they monitored 685 pregnant women, tracking their paracetamol intake and measuring drug concentrations in urine samples. After birth, 302 infant girls were examined at three months of age, a period known as "mini-puberty." This phase is characterized by hormonal system activity that allows for an assessment of ovarian development.

Correlation Found Between Timing of Use and Ovarian/Uterine Size

The study revealed a correlation between the timing of paracetamol use and observed effects. The median dose administered was 2 grams.

Use Before Week 17: For infants whose mothers took paracetamol before the 17th week of gestation, there was an average decrease in ovarian volume by 41% and uterine volume by 13% in their daughters.

For infants whose mothers took paracetamol before the 17th week of gestation, there was an average decrease in ovarian volume by 41% and uterine volume by 13% in their daughters. Use After Week 17: When paracetamol was taken after the 17th week, the volume of these organs remained within the normal range. However, the number of antral follicles, containing immature eggs, was found to be approximately 23% lower on average.

An additional analysis of a larger cohort, the Copenhagen Mother-Child Cohort, involving 1210 girls, found that adolescents whose mothers had used paracetamol or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) during pregnancy had smaller uterine volumes (by about 4.11 cm³) and ovarian volumes (by about 2.76 cm³).

Researchers Urge Caution and Further Study

The researchers emphasized that these findings are not definitive proof of harm. They acknowledged that the observed anatomical changes could be influenced by factors other than the medication itself, such as the underlying illnesses for which paracetamol was taken, genetic predispositions, or lifestyle factors. Furthermore, reduced organ size in childhood does not automatically guarantee reduced fertility in adulthood. The study authors stressed that long-term follow-up of these children is necessary to determine how these developmental characteristics ultimately affect their reproductive capabilities.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.