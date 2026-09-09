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Why Jumping Into Ice-Cold Water Can Be Dangerous for Your Heart

Health

Jumping into icy water-a trend popular on social media-can be dangerous for the uninitiated. Sudden exposure to extreme cold places significant stress on the heart and nervous system; consequently, attempting to instantly boost immunity without proper preparation often leads to adverse effects.

Contrast shower after training
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Contrast shower after training

The Autonomic Nervous System and an Individualized Approach

The body's reaction to cold depends on the state of the autonomic nervous system (ANS). You can perform a simple test to understand how your system functions: run a blunt object across your skin. A rapid color change indicates parasympathetic dominance (the "slowing" system), while a delayed reaction or persistent white mark suggests sympathetic dominance (the "accelerating" system).

If the sympathetic system is dominant, choosing the wrong hardening method can trigger an excessive release of stress hormones. This poses a particular risk if the body is already suffering from latent fatigue.

"Hardening is a process of gradually conditioning the blood vessels. Jumping into an ice bath without preparation can cause vasoconstriction and strain the heart muscle-stress the immune system isn't equipped to handle. Preparation requires a regimen of daily procedures lasting six to eight months," says cardiologist Valery Klimov.

Temperature Guidelines and Age Restrictions

Dousing children under the age of 7 or 8 completely with cold water is not recommended due to their developing thermoregulation systems. Adults should start with a water temperature of +24°C and gradually lower it to +6°C.

Cold-exposure training should not be undertaken during an acute illness or in cases of vitamin deficiency. For instance, cracks at the corners of the mouth (angular cheilitis) may signal a B-vitamin deficiency, meaning the body cannot handle the added stress of temperature extremes.

"These procedures should only be performed when one is in perfect health. Attempting to 'cure' a cold with a freezing shower can lead to pneumonia. When the body is fighting an illness, it needs resources for recovery, not the additional shock of cold exposure," says infectious disease specialist Svetlana Polyakova. A Safe Approach to Getting Started

Acclimatization should be gradual: start by wiping the body with a damp towel and using contrast foot baths, move on to cool showers, and save full baths for last. For people over 60, the risk is higher due to age-related changes in the skin and blood vessels; therefore, these procedures require careful monitoring of how one feels.

"Only regular hardening works. A one-off jump into an ice hole once a year is a shock to the system, whereas a daily cool shower is a form of training," says pediatrician Evgeny Timakov.

Age Group Minimum Water Temperature

Children under 8 +26…+28°C (localized)
Adolescents 8-14 +22°C
Young people under 18 +18…+20°C
Adults (after acclimatization) Down to +6°C (with 8 months of preparation)

Answers to Key Questions

Can I start straight away with an ice-cold shower?

No. Doing so could trigger a hypertensive crisis, a heart attack, or immune system dysfunction.

Does cold exposure help when you are sick?

No. Procedures should be suspended during the acute phase of an infection, as they deplete the energy needed to fight the virus.

Why is it important to know your autonomic nervous system type?

It determines how your blood vessels react. "Sympathotonics" and "vagotonics" require different paces for starting the regimen and different levels of heart rate monitoring.

How long does it take to prepare for an ice bath?

Safely immersing yourself in water below +10°C requires 6-8 months of daily sessions with a gradual reduction in temperature.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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