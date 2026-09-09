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Genetic Magic Trap: Drugs Designed to 'Fix Genes' Fail to Help Patients

Health

Novartis announced a significant setback in its efforts to combat myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare genetic disorder. The company’s experimental drug, del-serine, failed to demonstrate efficacy in a crucial Phase 3 clinical trial, falling short of its primary objectives.

A medical specialist at work
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CardioElena, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
A medical specialist at work

Del-Serine Trial Fails to Meet Primary Endpoints

Conducted in collaboration with the Harbor Clinical Research Center, the study aimed to assess del-serine's impact on muscle function in patients with DM1. The results indicated no statistically significant improvement in muscle function when compared to a placebo. This outcome directly challenges the drug’s potential as a treatment for the debilitating condition.

Understanding Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1

Myotonic dystrophy type 1 is a progressive neuromuscular disease rooted in genetic abnormalities. Its hallmark symptoms include severe muscle weakness and myotonia, a condition where muscles exhibit delayed relaxation after contraction. Sufferers often face debilitating chronic fatigue and struggle with essential functions like breathing and swallowing.

Antisense Oligonucleotide Approach Proves Ineffective

Del-serine was engineered as an antisense oligonucleotide, a class of drugs designed to interfere with the genetic mechanisms underlying diseases. The therapeutic strategy focused on targeting the specific genetic defect responsible for DM1, with the aim of halting disease progression. However, the trial data suggests that this targeted genetic intervention did not yield a discernible clinical benefit for patients.

Challenges in Rare Disease Drug Development

The failure of del-serine underscores the profound difficulties inherent in developing treatments for rare diseases. These challenges include the scarcity of eligible patient populations, the often slow and variable progression of symptoms, and the complex task of identifying objective clinical markers to accurately measure treatment effectiveness.

Broader Implications for Novartis's Neuromuscular Portfolio

This development marks another significant disappointment for Novartis in the field of neuromuscular therapeutics. It follows a previous setback where a gene therapy intended for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) also failed to meet its primary clinical trial endpoint. These consecutive setbacks have prompted industry analysts to scrutinize the company's strategic direction in developing treatments for neuromuscular disorders.

While Novartis has not formally declared the project's termination, the current clinical evidence strongly indicates that del-serine, in its existing formulation, offers no measurable therapeutic advantage to patients suffering from myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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