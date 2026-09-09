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Squinting, Headaches and Mistakes in the Notebook: Signs of Poor Eyesight Parents Overlook

Health

Children often adapt to failing eyesight so quickly that they don't notice the change. Because visual impairment can progress silently, a professional ophthalmologist exam is necessary at least once a year, regardless of whether the child has complaints.

Students taking an assessment on iPads
Photo: flickr.com by BarbaraLN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Students taking an assessment on iPads

Warning signs for parents

Visual discomfort often manifests through indirect habits rather than direct complaints. Parents should watch for:

  • Squinting or tilting the head to focus on objects.
  • Leaning too close to notebooks or screens.
  • Rubbing the eyes frequently or closing one eye to see better.
  • General fatigue, headaches, or reports of double vision.

General practitioner Elena Morozova notes that changes in the mechanics of reading and writing are critical indicators. If a child consistently loses their place on a page or makes frequent errors when copying text from a blackboard, a medical consultation is required.

Visual hygiene standards

To prevent strain, maintain specific distances during tasks: 35–40 cm for books and 50–70 cm for monitors. Ensure the workspace is brightly lit to prevent the child from leaning forward.

Pediatrician Elena Safonova recommends taking breaks every 20–30 minutes. During these intervals, the child should look out a window at distant objects or engage in physical movement to relieve accommodation spasms caused by static load.

The risk is not the devices themselves, but the combination of prolonged near-distance work and a lack of physical activity.

The role of daylight vs. eye exercises

Eye gymnastics cannot cure established myopia; these exercises only reduce temporary muscle tension and do not alter the anatomical shape of the eye. The most evidence-based prevention method is spending at least 1.5 to 2 hours outdoors daily in natural daylight. This stimulates dopamine production in the retina, which helps slow the abnormal growth of the eyeball.

Factor Effect on Vision
Daylight (2 hours/day) Slows eyeball growth via dopamine production.
Eye gymnastics Relieves fatigue but does not treat myopia.
Low-light reading Increases strain and accelerates pathology.
Continuous gadget use Causes muscle spasms and promotes myopia.

Managing diagnosed myopia

Once myopia is diagnosed, habit changes alone are insufficient. Treatment requires individual correction and constant monitoring to stop the eye from growing too rapidly, preventing high-degree myopia.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova warns that all treatments—including specialized drops or lenses—must follow a strict medical protocol. Using old glasses or attempting self-treatment is dangerous and can worsen the condition.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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