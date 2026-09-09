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A New Era in Cancer Treatment: Scientists Identify Cancers That Could Become Treatable

Health

Russian scientists are developing a personalized immunotherapy designed to treat aggressive forms of cancer, including melanoma, small-cell lung cancer, and colorectal tumors. The approach combines individualized vaccines with checkpoint inhibitors to strip away the "camouflage" of malignant cells, enabling the patient's own immune system to identify and destroy them.

Cancer cells
Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute by Dr. Cecil Fox (Photographer), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cancer cells

Unlike preventive vaccines, the "NeoOncoVac" is a therapeutic tool for patients already diagnosed with cancer. The treatment is based on high-precision medicine: doctors analyze the genetic profile of a specific patient's tumor to synthesize a drug that trains the immune system to attack only those specific formations.

According to oncologist Vladimir Kapustin, the primary challenge in treating cancer is the disease's ability to mimic healthy tissues. Personalized vaccines remove this protection, while checkpoint inhibitors prevent the tumor from blocking the activity of T-lymphocytes.

The therapy is specifically targeted at cancers with a high mutational load, which makes them more susceptible to immunotherapy. The primary targets include:

  • Melanoma: Highly sensitive to immune responses, allowing for rapid drug synthesis.
  • Small-cell lung cancer: Effective against forms with multiple mutations.
  • Colorectal cancer: Aimed at blocking metastases within the abdominal cavity.
  • Bladder cancer: Focused on local action and systemic protection against recurrence.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova noted that the development of a domestic vaccine provides a new option for patients with melanoma, a disease traditionally difficult to treat due to its rapid metastasis.

The project is currently in the clinical testing phase. The first patient has already begun treatment, and the team is synthesizing drugs for a second group of 12 people. The goal is to treat 20 volunteers by the end of the year. Clinical pharmacologist Aleksey Ryabtsev stated that the current focus is on ensuring both efficacy and the ability to scale production without compromising quality.

If clinical trials are successful, the technology could be implemented within three to six years. This timeframe is required to complete all testing phases, confirm long-term safety, and establish the infrastructure for mass production of individual drugs.

Medical experts clarify that the vaccine is intended to complement existing treatment protocols rather than replace chemotherapy, particularly in cases where standard methods are ineffective or too toxic. Currently, the drug is available only to a limited number of participants within scientific protocols and will remain so until official registration.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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