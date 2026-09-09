Seasonal malaise often gets blamed on the weather, but doctors warn that "weather dependency" is not a medical diagnosis. It is merely the body's reaction, exposing existing hidden problems. Instead of searching for external causes, it's more productive to examine basic habits and physiological condition.
Sudden shifts in barometric pressure, humidity, or cold do not cause illness. Instead, they act as catalysts for underlying vulnerabilities. An individual's sensitivity threshold varies; some people react to stuffiness, others to the first signs of a cold snap.
Therapist Anna Kuznetsova notes that headaches attributed to weather are a signal to check one's overall health, not a reason to closely monitor barometric pressure forecasts. The reduced daylight hours characteristic of autumn also impact well-being, slowing down Vitamin D synthesis. When the body's resources are insufficient, adapting to the season becomes a painful experience.
Doctors identify three primary factors that provoke discomfort: lack of sleep, dehydration, and stress.
There is no scientific evidence that fluctuations in the Earth's magnetic field cause headaches in healthy individuals. Such perceptions are often the result of suggestion or a coincidence with other contributing factors.
A table illustrates the relative influence of these factors:
|Factor
|Actual Influence
|Explanation
|Geomagnetic Storms
|Scientifically unproven direct cause
|No direct correlation established for healthy individuals.
|Fluid Deficit
|Significant impact
|Thickens blood and reduces oxygen to the brain.
|Lack of Sleep
|Significant impact
|Lowers pain threshold and increases irritability.
|Pressure Changes
|Trigger for specific conditions
|Acts as a trigger for individuals with pre-existing vascular conditions.
To mitigate "weather-related" episodes, experts recommend balancing diet and daily routines. Incorporating fatty fish (rich in omega-3) into the menu can strengthen blood vessel walls. Maintaining adequate hydration and engaging in regular physical activity are also beneficial.
Doctors also advise caution regarding online consultations, as only a qualified specialist can differentiate between ordinary weather sensitivity and the symptoms of a serious underlying illness.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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Oslo is preparing for a series of specialized meetings in northern latitudes to maintain stability and prevent unexpected incidents in the region