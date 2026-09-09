World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Dehydration: Headaches Precede Thirst, Indicating Brain Strain

Health

Headaches are often the first sign of dehydration, preceding thirst. The brain is acutely sensitive to a lack of water, which is vital for thermoregulation, nutrient delivery, and waste removal.

Splashes of water
Photo: pixabay.com by PublicDomainPictures, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Splashes of water

The Mechanics of Dehydration Pain

When the body lacks sufficient water, circulating blood plasma volume decreases, making blood more viscous. This slows the transport of oxygen to organs, leading to hypoxia and spasms that manifest as a dull, pressing pain or chronic fatigue.

Nutritionist Alexey Dorofeev points out that even minor moisture loss alters brain biochemistry. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to deteriorating mucous membranes and skin, resulting in dry mouth or cracked heels.

Metabolic and Cardiac Risks

A deficit of water disrupts the electrolyte balance crucial for nerve signal transmission. In severe cases, blood pressure drops, straining the heart and hindering the absorption of essential micronutrients from food.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova warns that dehydration thickens the blood and reduces kidney filtration capacity. This is particularly dangerous for individuals with hypertension, as the body attempts to maintain blood pressure, placing a strain on the heart similar to hormonal imbalances.

Distinguishing Dehydration Headaches

Headaches are a non-specific symptom. They can stem from vascular issues or weather sensitivity, such as tissue swelling due to barometric pressure changes. Persistent headaches necessitate a medical evaluation.

General practitioner Elena Morozova advises that on a regular day, the first step upon experiencing a headache should be drinking a glass of plain water. She adds that dehydration also makes hair brittle and ligaments less elastic. However, if water does not alleviate the pain, a doctor's consultation is required.

Here's a breakdown of common dehydration symptoms and their impact:

Dehydration Symptom Impact on the Body Explanation
Headache Brain's reaction to thickened blood and hypoxia The brain reacts to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply.
Dry mucous membranes Reduced protection against viruses Moisture is essential for the immune barrier provided by mucous membranes.
Low blood pressure Decreased circulating blood volume Less fluid in the bloodstream leads to lower pressure.
Muscle cramps Disruption of salt and electrolyte balance Electrolytes are critical for proper muscle function.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the head ache specifically?

The brain is composed of approximately 80% water. When dehydrated, brain tissues can slightly contract, irritating pain receptors. Additionally, slowed toxin removal due to thicker blood contributes to discomfort.

Can coffee or tea replace water?

No. Caffeine has a diuretic effect and can exacerbate dehydration. Only plain, still water is suitable for restoring fluid balance.

When can relief be expected?

Pain typically subsides within 30 to 60 minutes after drinking water, as the fluid is absorbed and normalizes brain cell nutrition. If the condition does not improve within an hour, the cause is likely different.

Is thirst always felt?

No. Thirst often lags, especially in older adults. Drowsiness, dry skin, and headaches can manifest before the desire to drink arises.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Polls, Kalshi and the Outrageous Art of Boomer Mid-Terms
Columnists
Polls, Kalshi and the Outrageous Art of Boomer Mid-Terms
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Why Is Norway Reaching Out to Moscow? A New Move From the NATO Member

Oslo is preparing for a series of specialized meetings in northern latitudes to maintain stability and prevent unexpected incidents in the region

Why Is Norway Reaching Out to Moscow? A New Move From the NATO Member
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Internal waves in the Arctic increase 17-fold as ice cover vanishes
New Transport Corridor Creates Shortest Overland Route from China to the Arctic
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
O-type star discovered inside the Carina Nebula's treasure chest structure
Polls, Kalshi and the Outrageous Art of Boomer Mid-Terms
Regular Smoking Does Not Bring People Closer – It Hollows Out Support
Regular Smoking Does Not Bring People Closer – It Hollows Out Support
Last materials
Modified yeast turns PET plastic waste into 3D-printed snacks
Epsilon Perseids Meteor Shower to Peak on September 9-10
Trans-Altai Railway Plan: Russia Seeks Direct Freight Link with China
US Government Demands Ford Cut Technological Ties with China
Dehydration: Headaches Precede Thirst, Indicating Brain Strain
Smoking can damage fertility in both partners and reduce conception chances
Bare lashes trend becomes new luxury in runway makeup
O-type star discovered inside the Carina Nebula's treasure chest structure
Small Apartment Entrance: Take Advantage of Hidden Storage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.