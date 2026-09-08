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Smoking can damage fertility in both partners and reduce conception chances

Health

Smoking acts as a physical barrier to conception and childbirth, systematically damaging the reproductive systems of both partners.

Infertility ruins a family
Photo: Designed by Freepik, Public domain
Infertility ruins a family

The risks are most pronounced for women: the probability of developing infertility increases by 40% for smokers.

For men, tobacco use leads to sexual dysfunction and degrades sperm quality. In some instances, this habit becomes the sole reason for the inability to conceive, even in the absence of other medical conditions.

Because the reproductive system possesses the capacity for recovery, quitting cigarettes can restore health metrics to normal levels and improve the chances of successful conception.

For couples planning a family or undergoing fertility treatment, ceasing to smoke is a fundamental requirement. Toxins circulating in the bloodstream can disrupt the body's natural processes and diminish the effectiveness of medical interventions.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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