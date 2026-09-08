Smoking acts as a physical barrier to conception and childbirth, systematically damaging the reproductive systems of both partners.
The risks are most pronounced for women: the probability of developing infertility increases by 40% for smokers.
For men, tobacco use leads to sexual dysfunction and degrades sperm quality. In some instances, this habit becomes the sole reason for the inability to conceive, even in the absence of other medical conditions.
Because the reproductive system possesses the capacity for recovery, quitting cigarettes can restore health metrics to normal levels and improve the chances of successful conception.
For couples planning a family or undergoing fertility treatment, ceasing to smoke is a fundamental requirement. Toxins circulating in the bloodstream can disrupt the body's natural processes and diminish the effectiveness of medical interventions.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?