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Regular Smoking Does Not Bring People Closer – It Hollows Out Support

Health

New research from Imperial College London and the University of California challenges the long-held notion that shared smoking breaks foster social connections. Instead, the study reveals that smoking significantly curtails social circles and exacerbates isolation, particularly among older adults.

Smoke
Photo: unsplash.com by Daniele Levis Pelusi, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Smoke

Mechanics of Alienation

For 12 years, researchers meticulously tracked the social habits of 8,780 Britons aged 50 and over. The findings paint a stark picture: individuals who smoke are more likely to live alone, maintain less contact with family and friends, and participate less in community events. This social divergence tends to widen over time, underscoring how tobacco dependence leads to alienation regardless of a person's gender, age, or income level.

Why Social Ties Fray

Experts point to four primary reasons for the increased loneliness experienced by smokers:

  • Physical Decline: Smoking-related illnesses, such as heart disease, lung conditions, and shortness of breath, severely limit mobility and overall activity levels, reducing opportunities for social engagement.
  • Psychological Toll: Smokers face a higher risk of depression and anxiety disorders, which can impair communication skills and diminish the quality of social interactions.
  • Higher Mortality Rates: The social networks of smokers often consist of fellow dependents. As these individuals succumb to smoking-related illnesses at earlier ages, smokers are left with diminished social support.
  • Social Stigma: Widespread negative societal attitudes toward smoking lead many people to avoid contact with those who continue to use tobacco products.

Pavel Ershov, a public health specialist, emphasizes that tobacco addiction directly harms an individual's social well-being. "This dependence restricts a person's ability to participate in community life," Ershov stated, "a factor that is particularly critical in older age."

Policy Recommendations

The study's authors urge a significant shift in government tobacco control strategies. To achieve the goal of a tobacco-free society by 2030, they propose raising the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 and increasing taxes on the profits of tobacco companies. These measures, they argue, are essential not only for public health but also for bolstering social cohesion.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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