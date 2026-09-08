New research from Imperial College London and the University of California challenges the long-held notion that shared smoking breaks foster social connections. Instead, the study reveals that smoking significantly curtails social circles and exacerbates isolation, particularly among older adults.
For 12 years, researchers meticulously tracked the social habits of 8,780 Britons aged 50 and over. The findings paint a stark picture: individuals who smoke are more likely to live alone, maintain less contact with family and friends, and participate less in community events. This social divergence tends to widen over time, underscoring how tobacco dependence leads to alienation regardless of a person's gender, age, or income level.
Experts point to four primary reasons for the increased loneliness experienced by smokers:
Pavel Ershov, a public health specialist, emphasizes that tobacco addiction directly harms an individual's social well-being. "This dependence restricts a person's ability to participate in community life," Ershov stated, "a factor that is particularly critical in older age."
The study's authors urge a significant shift in government tobacco control strategies. To achieve the goal of a tobacco-free society by 2030, they propose raising the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 and increasing taxes on the profits of tobacco companies. These measures, they argue, are essential not only for public health but also for bolstering social cohesion.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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