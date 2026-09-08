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Breast Implants and Health Risks: What Women Should Know Before Surgery

Health

Women seeking the Mia Femtech "express" breast augmentation procedure are risking subpar aesthetic outcomes and potential complications, particularly in facilities lacking adequate emergency capabilities. Despite being pitched as a swift cosmetic service, the operation is fundamentally surgical, even when administered under local anesthesia.

The surgeon carries sterile materials in the hospital corridor
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved
The surgeon carries sterile materials in the hospital corridor

Limited Augmentation and Unsuitability for Many

Plastic surgeon Igor Kozulin explains that the Mia Femtech method, which entails inserting a small implant via an incision in the underarm, typically increases breast size by only half to one cup. This technique is ill-suited for individuals experiencing significant breast asymmetry, ptosis (sagging), a lack of natural tissue, or skin laxity post-pregnancy.

Risks Associated with Local Anesthesia

The decision to forego general anesthesia introduces distinct dangers. In cases of severe intraoperative bleeding, surgeons in a fully equipped operating theater are far better positioned to manage and stabilize a patient compared to practitioners relying solely on local anesthesia.

Potential Complications and Individualized Approach

Patients may face complications such as implant malposition, asymmetry, and the eventual necessity for corrective surgical procedures. The selection of a breast augmentation technique should prioritize an individual's unique anatomy and physiological needs over prevailing marketing trends.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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