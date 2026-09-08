Breast Implants and Health Risks: What Women Should Know Before Surgery

Women seeking the Mia Femtech "express" breast augmentation procedure are risking subpar aesthetic outcomes and potential complications, particularly in facilities lacking adequate emergency capabilities. Despite being pitched as a swift cosmetic service, the operation is fundamentally surgical, even when administered under local anesthesia.
Plastic surgeon Igor Kozulin explains that the Mia Femtech method, which entails inserting a small implant via an incision in the underarm, typically increases breast size by only half to one cup. This technique is ill-suited for individuals experiencing significant breast asymmetry, ptosis (sagging), a lack of natural tissue, or skin laxity post-pregnancy.
The decision to forego general anesthesia introduces distinct dangers. In cases of severe intraoperative bleeding, surgeons in a fully equipped operating theater are far better positioned to manage and stabilize a patient compared to practitioners relying solely on local anesthesia.
Patients may face complications such as implant malposition, asymmetry, and the eventual necessity for corrective surgical procedures. The selection of a breast augmentation technique should prioritize an individual's unique anatomy and physiological needs over prevailing marketing trends.
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