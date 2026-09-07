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Tactile Deprivation: The Hidden Toll of No Hugs

Health

The absence of physical touch can profoundly impact not just our emotional well-being but also the very functioning of our central nervous system. This "tactile hunger" can affect individuals even when surrounded by family or immersed in social events, persisting for years.

People hugging each other
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
People hugging each other

Our skin serves as the body's largest sensory organ, relaying crucial signals of safety to the brain. Regular physical contact, such as hugs, plays a vital role in activating the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress hormones like cortisol, and promoting the release of oxytocin, the so-called "bonding hormone."

The Silent Symptoms of Touch Deprivation

Tactile hunger often manifests subtly, mistaken for apathy, chronic fatigue, or sudden shifts in personality. Those deprived of physical touch may withdraw from social interaction, experiencing a profound sense of isolation.

Clinical psychologist Elizaveta Kulikova explains that neglecting this fundamental need leads to emotional deprivation. The resulting state, akin to depression, can be mistakenly attributed to bad weather or inherent personality traits.

Prolonged sensory deficits can alter our perception, causing the psyche to interpret even accidental touches as threatening. This heightened sensitivity amplifies anxiety and further isolates individuals from society, notes psychologist Nadezhda Osipova.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

The nervous system possesses remarkable plasticity, allowing us to regain sensitivity through consistent, simple practices. Experts suggest starting with basic, grounding activities:

  • Taking warm showers and performing self-massage on the hands.
  • Using weighted blankets to re-establish a sense of bodily boundaries.
  • Engaging in contact with pets.
  • Seeking professional massage therapy.

The need for physical closeness is as fundamental as requirements for food and sleep—a biological imperative. Acknowledging this need and shedding any shame associated with seeking embraces are the initial steps toward overcoming emotional numbness.

Addressing Common Concerns

Can one become accustomed to a lack of touch?

The psyche can adapt by reducing sensitivity, but this comes at the cost of increased anxiety and a pervasive sense of alienation.

How can tactile hunger be identified?

Key indicators include feeling alone in a crowd, experiencing discomfort during casual physical contact, and a tendency to wear layers of warm clothing even indoors.

Do animals help alleviate this need?

Yes, interacting with pets triggers the same hormonal relaxation mechanisms as human physical contact.

What if touch itself is frightening?

Self-help techniques are recommended, such as taking contrast showers, vigorously rubbing the body with a washcloth, or incorporating richly textured fabrics into one's living space.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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