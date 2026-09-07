What Happened to the First Patients Who Received Gene-Edited Pig Kidneys

Two patients who received genetically modified pig kidneys have since been transplanted with human organs. On the surface, that looks like a return to the starting point. For the biotech company eGenesis and the wider field, however, the cases serve as an early marker for a "bridge" concept: using an animal organ to keep a patient alive while waiting for a compatible human donor.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Surgeons working

The two cases were distinct. In the first, a 57-year-old man received a modified pig kidney at NYU Langone Health in July 2023. The key signal from that procedure was that the body did not immediately reject the organ, the central obstacle in xenotransplantation.

The second case involved a person with declared brain death. Surgeons transplanted a pig kidney and were able to observe how the animal organ functioned inside a human body without putting a living patient at risk.

Pig Kidneys Are Not Yet a Replacement for Human Organs

Reports framing these cases as a solution to the organ shortage overlook an important detail. The procedures do not show that pig kidneys can function as a routine substitute for human ones. The technology is still at a stage focused on compatibility and safety.

eGenesis uses multiple gene edits in donor pigs aimed at reducing human immune rejection and lowering the risk of transmitting animal infections. The fact that both patients ultimately received human organs underscores that pigs, for now, are positioned as a temporary support rather than a final answer.

A Potential Bridge for Patients on Transplant Waiting Lists

The motivation behind the research is grounded in U. S. transplant data. More than 100,000 people are on transplant waiting lists in the United States, and roughly 20 patients die each day before a donor organ becomes available.

If a gene-modified kidney could reliably function for even several months, it could ease pressure on those queues and potentially keep the sickest patients alive long enough to receive a human transplant.

More Evidence Is Still Needed

What has been demonstrated so far is limited. Two cases cannot establish a treatment. To move from experiment to clinical practice, clinicians still need information on long-term organ behavior, including delayed immune reactions and function beyond the initial weeks.

For now, the work represents a promising technical test rather than a proven therapy.