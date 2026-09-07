Scientists find way to control brain blood flow using light pulses

Researchers at Orel State University named after I. S. Turgenev have developed a method to control cerebral blood flow without contact using light pulses. By applying a targeted laser beam, the team achieved precise dilation of blood vessels, which could provide new options for treating ischemic injuries.

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The technique relies on activating singlet oxygen in non-toxic concentrations. The scientists found that under specific conditions, this form of active oxygen functions as a signaling transmitter rather than a cell destroyer. According to data from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, a laser with a wavelength of 1267 nm triggers a calcium release in astrocytes—the cells responsible for neuron nutrition and capillary tone.

Experimental data shows that light-stimulated astrocytes release ATP, initiating a chain reaction in adjacent cells. This process leads to the relaxation of vessel walls and increases the flow of oxygenated blood to the targeted area. The researchers noted that this reaction occurs independently of nitric oxide and does not cause negative responses in neurons, suggesting the radiation dosages used are safe.

Neurologist Artem Sinitsyn told Pravda.Ru that developing photonics-based methods for targeted oxygen delivery and blood flow stimulation represents a move toward non-invasive medicine, potentially allowing for the restoration of cognitive functions without surgery.

These findings may lead to the creation of devices designed to mitigate the aftermath of vascular catastrophes. The researchers intend to further study calcium waves in astrocytes, as these cells directly influence learning and memory. In the future, laser correction could be applied as a rehabilitation method for patients with impaired cerebral circulation.

A distinguishing feature of this approach is the ability to manage vascular tone using the body's internal cellular mechanisms without the need for exogenous photosensitizing drugs.