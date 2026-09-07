Dark cherry compounds may slow the spread of aggressive breast cancer

Researchers at Texas A&M University have found that anthocyanins—natural pigments responsible for the deep red color of dark sweet cherries—may inhibit the growth and spread of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, was conducted using mouse models.

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TNBC is one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer. Its cells lack estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and the HER2 protein, which are the primary targets for standard therapies. This absence of markers limits treatment options and increases the risk of rapid cell division and metastasis to the brain and lungs.

The study focused on how anthocyanins affect metastasis, the primary cause of mortality in cancer patients. Researchers divided mice into four groups: a control group, a group receiving anthocyanins before tumor implantation, a group receiving chemotherapy (doxorubicin) after tumor development, and a group receiving a combination of both.

Mice treated with dark cherry extract showed slower tumor growth. Unlike the chemotherapy-only group, where some mice lost body mass, those receiving anthocyanins showed no weight loss or other side effects.

The combined therapy of anthocyanins and doxorubicin slowed tumor growth more effectively than chemotherapy alone, while maintaining better overall stability in the animals' health.

Molecular and histological analyses revealed several key changes:

Gene expression: Anthocyanins reduced the activity of pathways linked to metastasis and treatment resistance.

Anthocyanins reduced the activity of pathways linked to metastasis and treatment resistance. Metastasis: There was a reduction in the frequency of lung metastases, as well as fewer lesions in the heart, kidneys, spleen, and liver.

There was a reduction in the frequency of lung metastases, as well as fewer lesions in the heart, kidneys, spleen, and liver. Tissue analysis: Histological data showed a lower mitotic index (cell division rate) and the presence of necrotic zones within the tumors.

The authors emphasize that these findings are preliminary. Because the research was conducted in vivo on animals, the results do not automatically translate to human outcomes. Further trials are needed to determine how anthocyanins are absorbed by the human body and their safety when combined with clinical treatment protocols.

The study suggests that combining traditional medicine with dietary compounds may target biological cancer pathways that standard therapies typically miss.