World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Smooth aging: Single test could misread person’s true biological drift

Health

The aging process is far from uniform. Molecular analysis reveals it's a chaotic dance of individual trajectories, where personal biological signatures matter more than broad trends, according to findings from the MultiMuTHER project.

Blood in a blood vessel
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Blood in a blood vessel

Measuring Biological Time

Researchers meticulously tracked 335 participants in the TwinsUK cohort for eight years. Throughout this period, the study collected whole blood and serum samples from each individual at least three times. Employing a multi-omics approach, the team integrated RNA sequencing—which examines gene activity—with metabolomic analysis, focusing on the byproducts of metabolism. This combined methodology allowed them to distinguish between inherent genetic predispositions and real-time biological changes.

Molecular Noise and Its Sources

Over the eight-year study, alterations were observed in 5,061 genes and 181 metabolites. However, the researchers determined that a significant portion of these changes were not indicative of aging itself but rather stemmed from external, cyclical factors:

  • Seasonality: Seasonal variations affected the expression of 25% of genes and the levels of 24% of metabolites.
  • Circadian Rhythms: The time of day significantly influenced the state of 26% of genes and 39% of metabolites.

These findings suggest that a single blood test could be misleading if the month of the year and the time of sample collection are not considered.

Environmental Impact

An individual's biological profile is not static; it responds dynamically to external conditions. For instance, the study noted a decrease in per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), persistent industrial pollutants, in participants' blood. This reduction was attributed to environmental restrictions implemented in the United Kingdom. This environmental contamination impacted the expression of 1.5% of genes and the levels of 3% of metabolites.

Diagnostic Potential

The study identified genes that exhibit stable changes over time and show a correlation with increased risk for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and body mass index. This discovery points toward future diagnostic capabilities.

In essence, this could lead to the creation of personalized "digital twins" for aging. Instead of comparing a patient against population averages, physicians could monitor deviations from an individual's unique biological trajectory. This precision medicine approach aims to detect diseases by identifying abrupt shifts in a person's molecular rhythm, rather than by relying on commonly accepted threshold values in standard tests.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
World
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt

Russia is set to unveil a groundbreaking new family of stealth unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for deployment from its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026.

Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
Putin Outlines Russia’s Economic Priorities and Ukraine Policy at Eastern Economic Forum 2026
Norway detains Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard
Where Is Ukraine’s Defense Industry Heading? Andrey Nikolaev Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko
Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes
Japan Demands Redesign of Russian WWII Memorial, but Moscow Refuses
Donald Trump Proposes European Allies Reimburse US Aid to Ukraine
Donald Trump Proposes European Allies Reimburse US Aid to Ukraine
Last materials
Savory Surprise: Chanterelles add hidden depth to warming autumn soup
Engine stall after puddle: Problem unfolds from incompressible force
Why more gym days might be stalling your progress
Where Is Ukraine’s Defense Industry Heading?
Cracks at the Corners of Your Mouth May Signal More Than Dry Skin
Immune System Paradox: Broad Defense Fails Against HIV
Gum Disease Treatment: Omega-3 and Aspirin Offer Hope Beyond Antibiotics
Xenotransplantation: The 'Bridge' Strategy Gains Traction After Major Trial
One simple change in heat source prevents burned sugar in apple jam
Northern Sea Route expansion to drive cargo growth in Russia's Far East
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.