Smooth aging: Single test could misread person’s true biological drift

The aging process is far from uniform. Molecular analysis reveals it's a chaotic dance of individual trajectories, where personal biological signatures matter more than broad trends, according to findings from the MultiMuTHER project.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Blood in a blood vessel

Measuring Biological Time

Researchers meticulously tracked 335 participants in the TwinsUK cohort for eight years. Throughout this period, the study collected whole blood and serum samples from each individual at least three times. Employing a multi-omics approach, the team integrated RNA sequencing—which examines gene activity—with metabolomic analysis, focusing on the byproducts of metabolism. This combined methodology allowed them to distinguish between inherent genetic predispositions and real-time biological changes.

Molecular Noise and Its Sources

Over the eight-year study, alterations were observed in 5,061 genes and 181 metabolites. However, the researchers determined that a significant portion of these changes were not indicative of aging itself but rather stemmed from external, cyclical factors:

Seasonality: Seasonal variations affected the expression of 25% of genes and the levels of 24% of metabolites.

Seasonal variations affected the expression of 25% of genes and the levels of 24% of metabolites. Circadian Rhythms: The time of day significantly influenced the state of 26% of genes and 39% of metabolites.

These findings suggest that a single blood test could be misleading if the month of the year and the time of sample collection are not considered.

Environmental Impact

An individual's biological profile is not static; it responds dynamically to external conditions. For instance, the study noted a decrease in per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), persistent industrial pollutants, in participants' blood. This reduction was attributed to environmental restrictions implemented in the United Kingdom. This environmental contamination impacted the expression of 1.5% of genes and the levels of 3% of metabolites.

Diagnostic Potential

The study identified genes that exhibit stable changes over time and show a correlation with increased risk for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and body mass index. This discovery points toward future diagnostic capabilities.

In essence, this could lead to the creation of personalized "digital twins" for aging. Instead of comparing a patient against population averages, physicians could monitor deviations from an individual's unique biological trajectory. This precision medicine approach aims to detect diseases by identifying abrupt shifts in a person's molecular rhythm, rather than by relying on commonly accepted threshold values in standard tests.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.