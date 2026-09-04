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Cracks at the Corners of Your Mouth May Signal More Than Dry Skin

Health

Cracks at the corners of the mouth, medically known as angular cheilitis, are often dismissed as simple dry skin. However, these fissures, which appear where the skin meets the mucous membrane, typically signal underlying health issues within the body. The resulting inflammation can make eating and speaking difficult, turning everyday activities into a source of discomfort.

The Root Causes of Angular Cheilitis

The primary internal factor contributing to angular cheilitis is a deficiency in essential micronutrients and vitamins. Therapist Dmitry Bessudnov points out that the most common culprits are shortages of riboflavin (B2), B6, B12, iron, zinc, and protein. These vital substances are crucial for epithelial regeneration. Without them, skin tissues lose their elasticity and are prone to cracking with jaw movement.

External factors also play a significant role:

  • The habit of licking one's lips.
  • Misaligned bite or ill-fitting dentures, which can cause saliva to pool in the skin folds, softening and weakening the tissue.
  • A general decline in immune system function.

Once micro-tears form, they become susceptible to infection by *Staphylococcus aureus* (golden staph) and *Candida* fungi. These pathogens can initiate a prolonged inflammatory process.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Superficial applications of moisturizers or lip balms often prove ineffective because they fail to address the underlying cause of the problem. According to Dmitry Bessudnov, persistent cracks can indicate hidden anemia or impaired nutrient absorption in the intestines. In such cases, a blood test is necessary.

Angular cheilitis can also serve as a marker for systemic diseases:

  • Gastrointestinal issues: Conditions like gastritis and other pathologies can hinder the absorption of iron and B vitamins.
  • Endocrinology: If the cracks are accompanied by excessive thirst and dry mouth, it could be a sign of diabetes mellitus.

If the lesions do not heal within two weeks, a doctor's visit is essential. A specialist can determine whether the condition is caused by mechanical irritation or an internal organ disease and prescribe appropriate treatment, such as antibacterial therapy or dietary adjustments. Neglecting this issue can lead to the formation of deep tissue scarring.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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