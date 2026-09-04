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Gum Disease Treatment: Omega-3 and Aspirin Offer Hope Beyond Antibiotics

Health

A novel approach combining omega-3 fatty acids and low-dose aspirin shows promise as an alternative to antibiotics for treating severe periodontitis, according to research published in the Journal of Periodontology. The study suggests this combination therapy is nearly as effective as standard antibacterial treatment in managing advanced gum disease.

Dental examination
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Dental examination

A Promising Alternative to Antibiotics

The clinical trial involved 109 participants diagnosed with advanced periodontitis. All individuals first underwent subgingival curettage, a professional cleaning procedure to remove bacterial deposits beneath the gum line. Following this initial treatment, participants were divided into four groups to evaluate different supportive therapies.

Treatment Group Outcomes

The results revealed significant differences among the groups:

  • Placebo: Only 23.1% of patients in this group achieved the treatment goal.
  • Antibiotics (Metronidazole and Amoxicillin for 14 days): 58% of participants showed positive results.
  • Omega-3 and Aspirin (3 grams of omega-3 and a low dose of aspirin daily for 6 months): This group achieved the treatment goal in 57.7% of cases.
  • Combined Method (Antibiotics + Omega-3 and Aspirin): No significant additional benefits were observed compared to using either therapy alone.

Understanding the Mechanism

The criterion for success was a reduction in deep periodontal pockets—areas where bacteria accumulate—to four or fewer. The group receiving omega-3 and aspirin demonstrated results that closely matched those of the antibiotic group. While antibiotics directly target and kill bacteria, omega-3 fatty acids appear to stimulate the production of molecules that help the body resolve inflammation and initiate tissue repair. Aspirin, in this context, is believed to enhance this reparative process. Researchers from Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Brazilian universities noted that the positive effects persisted for up to six months after the supplements were discontinued.

Future Directions and Cautions

While these findings are encouraging, the researchers emphasize that this method is not yet recommended as a standard replacement for antibiotics. The study focused on individuals without significant systemic health issues, and further trials on broader patient populations are necessary. Any adjustments to existing treatment plans should only be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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