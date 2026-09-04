Study identifies non-weight-dependent protection against liver fibrosis

Researchers have identified a mechanism where the hormone GDF15 reduces inflammation and slows tissue scarring (fibrosis) in the liver during steatohepatitis. The study reveals that this protection occurs via a specific neuroendocrine pathway and operates independently of weight loss or changes in liver fat levels.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A doctor with a liver mock-up

How the protection mechanism works

While GDF15 was previously known as an appetite regulator that helps lower body mass, this research uncovered an additional function: the activation of the "brain-liver" signaling axis. This process triggers the release of glucocorticoids—steroid hormones that regulate metabolism and the immune response—through the nervous system.

These glucocorticoids act on the liver's immune cells, shifting them into a less active, protective state. This suppresses inflammation and slows the accumulation of scar tissue, which in severe cases leads to cirrhosis and liver failure.

"The action of GDF15 in this case is not linked to fat loss. It directly reprograms the immune activity of the liver, shifting it from aggressive inflammation to a protection mode," says biophysicist Alexey Kornilov.

Study methods and findings

Scientists from McMaster University used mouse models designed to mimic human metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The team combined genetic manipulation, pharmacological analysis, and spatial transcriptomics to study gene expression directly within the tissue.

Indicator GDF15 Effect Liver Inflammation Reduced via the brain-liver axis Fibrosis (Scarring) Slower development of scar tissue Weight Correlation None (effect occurred without weight loss)

The data indicates that the anti-inflammatory effect persists even when the animal's weight and liver fat levels remain constant. This distinguishes the hormone's direct protective action from its influence on calorie metabolism.

Limitations and practical boundaries

The primary limitation is the use of animal models; biological reactions in mice may differ from those in humans. Additionally, the study describes a natural biological pathway rather than a finished medical treatment. Transitioning this discovery into a therapy requires testing the safety and efficacy of GDF15-mimicking drugs in clinical trials.

The findings suggest that inflammation in fatty liver disease can be suppressed independently of weight reduction. However, it remains unproven whether targeting this pathway is equally effective across all stages of the disease in humans.

Future research will need to determine how combined therapy—reducing liver fat alongside suppressing inflammation via GDF15-like mechanisms—impacts patient survival. The study was published in the journal Cell Metabolism.