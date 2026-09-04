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Wedding joy: Woman's intense happiness led to a rare heart condition

Health

Strong positive emotions can temporarily disable the heart, mimicking a heart attack. This was demonstrated in the case of a 65-year-old woman from Qatar who developed a rare subtype of stress cardiomyopathy, known as "happy heart syndrome."

Wedding bouquet
Photo: unsplash.com by Robert Oh, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Wedding bouquet

The condition emerged after her daughter's wedding. The woman sought medical attention reporting shortness of breath and chest pain that worsened with physical exertion. Initial electrocardiogram (ECG) and troponin blood tests—a marker for heart muscle damage—indicated ischemia or infarction.

Detailed Diagnosis Reveals Unexpected Cause

However, a more thorough examination revealed a different culprit:

  • Echocardiogram (heart ultrasound): Ejection fraction, the left ventricle's pumping efficiency, dropped from 58% to 35%, well below the normal 50–70% range. The ventricle's apex ballooned and deformed.
  • Angiography: Coronary arteries were entirely clear, ruling out the arterial blockage typical of a heart attack.
  • MRI: Confirmed no scarring or latent damage to the heart muscle.

"The symptoms of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy often mimic a classic heart attack, as both conditions cause chest pain and ECG changes," explains biophysicist Alexey Kornilov. "However, the key difference lies in the coronary arteries: a heart attack involves a blocked vessel, while Takotsubo leaves the arteries clear."

The Mechanism of Happy Heart Syndrome

The syndrome stems from a sudden surge of adrenaline and other stress hormones. This chemical flood temporarily stuns the heart muscle, weakening it and causing the characteristic ventricular ballooning. In this case, intense joy triggered the episode, proving that strong positive emotions engage the same biological stress response pathways as negative experiences.

Happy vs. Broken Heart Syndrome

According to the International Takotsubo Registry, which analyzed over 1,700 patients, positive emotions precipitate the condition in only 4.1% of cases. The vast majority are provoked by grief or severe fright.

Author’s position: Intense emotional experiences, whether positive or negative, can trigger a specific heart condition known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, with "happy heart syndrome" being a rare but significant manifestation.

Context: Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as stress cardiomyopathy or "broken heart syndrome," is a temporary heart condition that can be triggered by extreme emotional or physical stress. It is characterized by sudden weakening of the heart muscle, often in response to emotional distress, leading to chest pain and shortness of breath that can resemble a heart attack.

Author’s position: While traditionally linked to negative stressors, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy can also be triggered by intense positive emotions, a phenomenon observed in a case of "happy heart syndrome."

Prognosis and Recovery

The patient received standard heart failure therapy, including beta-blockers. Following stabilization, her heart's pumping function recovered to 56%, returning to its baseline level.

Research suggests that "happy heart syndrome" may present with milder outcomes than the classic form, with such patients less frequently experiencing severe heart failure during hospitalization. However, the authors caution that these findings are preliminary, based on a single case, and require validation with larger datasets.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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