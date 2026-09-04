Study explores curcumin as a protective agent for diabetic blood vessels

Researchers from the Florida Institute of Technology found that curcumin, a pigment found in turmeric, helps maintain the structure and function of the aorta in rats with type 1 diabetes. The findings were presented as a report at the 2026 American Physiological Society summit in Minneapolis and have not yet undergone peer review.

Photo: Flickr by Formulate Health, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Turmeric powder

How Type 1 Diabetes Affects Blood Vessels

Type 1 diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, even when glucose levels are strictly managed with insulin. Chronic hyperglycemia can damage blood vessels, reducing their strength and elasticity. The study investigated whether the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin could slow these changes.

What the Researchers Found

In the experiment, one group of rats with induced type 1 diabetes received curcumin for one month, while another diabetic group did not. Their blood vessels were compared with those of healthy control animals.

The researchers observed that the aortas of rats treated with curcumin more closely resembled those of healthy animals in both structure and function.

The study identified three linked effects: reduced inflammation, restored calcium activity in the vascular wall, and normalization of heat shock protein 70 (HSP70), a molecular chaperone disrupted by diabetes. These changes suggest a potential protective effect against the loss of vascular elasticity and strength.

Curcumin May Act Through Several Pathways

First author Swasti Rastogi, a doctoral student, noted that curcumin acts on multiple pathways simultaneously, improving glucose levels, reducing inflammation, restoring cellular responses and helping preserve aortic structure.

Biophysicist Alexey Kornilov stated that while the restoration of calcium signaling and HSP70 levels represents a plausible protective mechanism, translating the dosage and administration regimen from rodents to humans requires separate pharmacokinetic testing.

Why the Results Cannot Yet Be Applied to Humans

These results do not translate directly to human patients. The research was conducted exclusively on rats, and no clinical trials involving people have been performed.

It remains unknown whether long-term doses are safe, what dosage would be effective in humans, or how curcumin might interact with insulin and other medications used to treat type 1 diabetes.

Further Research Is Needed

The study helps identify molecular targets involved in the vascular complications of type 1 diabetes and provides a basis for future clinical research.

Its primary limitation is the lack of human data. Further studies into pharmacokinetics, safety and effectiveness in patients are required before curcumin can be considered a treatment for vascular complications associated with type 1 diabetes.