World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Study explores curcumin as a protective agent for diabetic blood vessels

Health

Researchers from the Florida Institute of Technology found that curcumin, a pigment found in turmeric, helps maintain the structure and function of the aorta in rats with type 1 diabetes. The findings were presented as a report at the 2026 American Physiological Society summit in Minneapolis and have not yet undergone peer review.

Turmeric powder
Photo: Flickr by Formulate Health, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Turmeric powder

How Type 1 Diabetes Affects Blood Vessels

Type 1 diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, even when glucose levels are strictly managed with insulin. Chronic hyperglycemia can damage blood vessels, reducing their strength and elasticity. The study investigated whether the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin could slow these changes.

What the Researchers Found

In the experiment, one group of rats with induced type 1 diabetes received curcumin for one month, while another diabetic group did not. Their blood vessels were compared with those of healthy control animals.

The researchers observed that the aortas of rats treated with curcumin more closely resembled those of healthy animals in both structure and function.

The study identified three linked effects: reduced inflammation, restored calcium activity in the vascular wall, and normalization of heat shock protein 70 (HSP70), a molecular chaperone disrupted by diabetes. These changes suggest a potential protective effect against the loss of vascular elasticity and strength.

Curcumin May Act Through Several Pathways

First author Swasti Rastogi, a doctoral student, noted that curcumin acts on multiple pathways simultaneously, improving glucose levels, reducing inflammation, restoring cellular responses and helping preserve aortic structure.

Biophysicist Alexey Kornilov stated that while the restoration of calcium signaling and HSP70 levels represents a plausible protective mechanism, translating the dosage and administration regimen from rodents to humans requires separate pharmacokinetic testing.

Why the Results Cannot Yet Be Applied to Humans

These results do not translate directly to human patients. The research was conducted exclusively on rats, and no clinical trials involving people have been performed.

It remains unknown whether long-term doses are safe, what dosage would be effective in humans, or how curcumin might interact with insulin and other medications used to treat type 1 diabetes.

Further Research Is Needed

The study helps identify molecular targets involved in the vascular complications of type 1 diabetes and provides a basis for future clinical research.

Its primary limitation is the lack of human data. Further studies into pharmacokinetics, safety and effectiveness in patients are required before curcumin can be considered a treatment for vascular complications associated with type 1 diabetes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes
Home
Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes
Norway detains Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard
World
Norway detains Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard
Popular
Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt

Russia is set to unveil a groundbreaking new family of stealth unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for deployment from its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026.

Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt
Putin Outlines Russia’s Economic Priorities and Ukraine Policy at Eastern Economic Forum 2026
Putin Outlines Russia’s Economic Priorities and Ukraine Policy at Eastern Economic Forum 2026
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
Norway detains Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard
Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov Sweden’s Gripens, Air Defenses and Finland: A New Security Challenge for Russia Andrey Nikolaev Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko
Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes
Beyond Gas and Oil: Armenia's Reputation as Russian Ally Erodes
Putin and Trump May Meet at APEC in November as Key Differences Persist
Putin and Trump May Meet at APEC in November as Key Differences Persist
Last materials
Donald Trump Proposes European Allies Reimburse US Aid to Ukraine
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner May Visit Moscow and Kyiv on September 5–6
Fractured rib: The key to Scotty's 66-million-year-old story
Study identifies non-weight-dependent protection against liver fibrosis
Wedding joy: Woman's intense happiness led to a rare heart condition
Study explores curcumin as a protective agent for diabetic blood vessels
Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes
Corn on cob the new way: Add milk to water when boiling
Quiet luxury shifting fast: Bag, beads and frames that rewrite fall style
Why some dogs actually need protective goggles for their eyes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.