Work pending, control slipping: Modern fears push nervous system hard

Sudden trembling hands, panic, or an overwhelming urge to flee a room are often dismissed as character quirks. However, these reactions can stem from a flawed risk assessment system in the brain, which mistakenly perceives everyday situations as mortal threats, overriding logic in favor of survival.

Photo: freepik by cookie_studio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A woman panicking

The Mechanics of Irrational Fear

Phobias differ from ordinary apprehension in the disproportionate intensity of the reaction to the actual danger. Even when consciously aware of safety—such as seeing a spider safely contained in a jar—the nervous system can trigger an emergency mobilization. This can manifest in symptoms ranging from sweaty palms to nausea.

Psychologist Nadezhda Osipova noted in a conversation with Pravda.Ru that the strategy of avoiding feared situations only reinforces the brain's conviction that danger is present, creating a vicious cycle.

A similar mechanism is at play with the fear of spending money, known as chrematophobia. This condition often arises from past negative experiences or a fear of losing control. In such cases, gradual exposure to financial transactions through therapy can be effective.

The Specifics of Physiological Reactions

While many fears cause the heart to race, reactions to the sight of blood or the anticipation of an injection can have the opposite effect. Following a brief surge in blood pressure, a sharp drop often occurs. This leads to a vasovagal syncope, where the brain temporarily receives insufficient oxygen, causing the person to lose consciousness.

Type of Fear Manifestation Fear of blood Drop in pulse, risk of fainting Ergophobia (fear of work) Panic before work tasks Nomophobia (fear of being without a smartphone) Anxiety when without a smartphone Emetophobia (fear of vomiting) Constant monitoring of stomach sensations

Ergophobia: The Fear of Work Versus Laziness

Ergophobia is often mistaken for laziness, but the physiological difference is significant. A lazy person simply prefers rest, whereas someone with ergophobia experiences a panic attack at the mere thought of a report or a client call. Avoiding the task brings immediate relief, which trains the brain to react even more intensely the next time.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova explains that the root of this problem often lies in the fear of social evaluation and criticism. To help the nervous system adapt, it is recommended to break down large tasks into smaller, almost imperceptible steps.

Digital Phobias and Correction Methods

Nomophobia, the fear of being without a smartphone, is linked to a loss of control over various aspects of modern life, from banking to navigation. A similar mechanism is observed in food phobias, triggered by hypersensitivity to the textures or smells of certain foods.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) remains the primary method of treatment. It involves controlled and gradual exposure to the feared stimulus.

General practitioner Elena Morozova emphasizes that any phobia can be managed with consistent, gradual effort. Slowly reducing sensitivity helps eliminate physical symptoms like shortness of breath or tachycardia.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to distinguish fear from a phobia?

By its impact on life. If you walk up 20 flights of stairs due to elevator phobia or refuse job opportunities, it indicates a clinical condition.

Will a phobia pass on its own?

Rarely. Fears tend to become entrenched as the brain continues to rely on habitual avoidance strategies.

Why does one faint when seeing blood?

It is caused by a sudden inhibition of the nervous system. Blood pressure drops so rapidly that the body temporarily shuts off consciousness to stabilize blood flow while in a horizontal position.

What is the most effective treatment?

The exposure method, where a person, under specialist supervision, learns to tolerate proximity to the source of their fear, effectively retraining the brain to react calmly.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.