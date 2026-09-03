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Hypoglycemia: Why Sugary Foods and Chocolate Act Differently in Crisis

Health

Sudden dizziness, trembling, and sharp weakness are often signs of hypoglycemia, a critical drop in blood glucose levels. Because the brain relies heavily on sugar for fuel, a deficit quickly impairs cognitive function and can lead to loss of consciousness.

The doctor explains to the patient the results of sugar measurement with a glucometer
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The doctor explains to the patient the results of sugar measurement with a glucometer

Causes and Symptoms

Skipping meals, excessive insulin doses, or strenuous physical activity on an empty stomach can trigger a sugar deficit. Alcohol increases the risk by blocking the liver's ability to release glucose into the bloodstream.

Early warning signs from the body include:

  • Cold, clammy sweat
  • Sudden anxiety
  • Intense hunger

Ignoring these symptoms can result in confusion, impaired coordination, and vision problems. Severe cases may involve seizures and coma.

"Hypoglycemia demands immediate action. It's crucial to consume fast-acting carbohydrates like sugar or juice. Chocolate is not suitable because its fat content slows sugar absorption," explained therapist Anna Kuznetsova in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Emergency Response: The "15-Gram Rule"

To stop an episode, glucose must be rapidly introduced into the bloodstream:

  • Consume 15 grams of simple carbohydrates (e.g., a tablespoon of sugar, half a glass of juice, or 3–4 candies).
  • Wait 15 minutes.
  • If the condition does not improve, repeat the carbohydrate intake.

After stabilization, eat a "slow-acting" carbohydrate (such as a cheese sandwich) to maintain blood sugar levels and prevent a subsequent drop.

Common Mistakes

  • Using chocolate or ice cream. The fats in these foods inhibit sugar absorption, making them ineffective during an emergency.
  • Attempting to feed an unconscious person. Forcing liquids or food into the mouth of someone who has lost consciousness is dangerous due to the risk of choking. In such a situation, immediate emergency medical services must be called.
  • Ignoring symptoms while driving. If a driver experiences trembling or mental fogginess, they must pull over immediately.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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