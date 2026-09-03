Sudden dizziness, trembling, and sharp weakness are often signs of hypoglycemia, a critical drop in blood glucose levels. Because the brain relies heavily on sugar for fuel, a deficit quickly impairs cognitive function and can lead to loss of consciousness.
Skipping meals, excessive insulin doses, or strenuous physical activity on an empty stomach can trigger a sugar deficit. Alcohol increases the risk by blocking the liver's ability to release glucose into the bloodstream.
Early warning signs from the body include:
Ignoring these symptoms can result in confusion, impaired coordination, and vision problems. Severe cases may involve seizures and coma.
"Hypoglycemia demands immediate action. It's crucial to consume fast-acting carbohydrates like sugar or juice. Chocolate is not suitable because its fat content slows sugar absorption," explained therapist Anna Kuznetsova in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.
To stop an episode, glucose must be rapidly introduced into the bloodstream:
After stabilization, eat a "slow-acting" carbohydrate (such as a cheese sandwich) to maintain blood sugar levels and prevent a subsequent drop.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed Ukraine, peace negotiations, Germany, military developments and Russia’s foreign policy during a press conference following the SCO summit in Bishkek.