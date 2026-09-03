Hypoglycemia: Why Sugary Foods and Chocolate Act Differently in Crisis

Sudden dizziness, trembling, and sharp weakness are often signs of hypoglycemia, a critical drop in blood glucose levels. Because the brain relies heavily on sugar for fuel, a deficit quickly impairs cognitive function and can lead to loss of consciousness.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The doctor explains to the patient the results of sugar measurement with a glucometer

Causes and Symptoms

Skipping meals, excessive insulin doses, or strenuous physical activity on an empty stomach can trigger a sugar deficit. Alcohol increases the risk by blocking the liver's ability to release glucose into the bloodstream.

Early warning signs from the body include:

Cold, clammy sweat

Sudden anxiety

Intense hunger

Ignoring these symptoms can result in confusion, impaired coordination, and vision problems. Severe cases may involve seizures and coma.

"Hypoglycemia demands immediate action. It's crucial to consume fast-acting carbohydrates like sugar or juice. Chocolate is not suitable because its fat content slows sugar absorption," explained therapist Anna Kuznetsova in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Emergency Response: The "15-Gram Rule"

To stop an episode, glucose must be rapidly introduced into the bloodstream:

Consume 15 grams of simple carbohydrates (e.g., a tablespoon of sugar, half a glass of juice, or 3–4 candies).

Wait 15 minutes.

If the condition does not improve, repeat the carbohydrate intake.

After stabilization, eat a "slow-acting" carbohydrate (such as a cheese sandwich) to maintain blood sugar levels and prevent a subsequent drop.

Common Mistakes

Using chocolate or ice cream. The fats in these foods inhibit sugar absorption, making them ineffective during an emergency.

The fats in these foods inhibit sugar absorption, making them ineffective during an emergency. Attempting to feed an unconscious person. Forcing liquids or food into the mouth of someone who has lost consciousness is dangerous due to the risk of choking. In such a situation, immediate emergency medical services must be called.

Forcing liquids or food into the mouth of someone who has lost consciousness is dangerous due to the risk of choking. In such a situation, immediate emergency medical services must be called. Ignoring symptoms while driving. If a driver experiences trembling or mental fogginess, they must pull over immediately.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.