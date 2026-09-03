Tiny fish, huge impact: Why herring and sardines are dietary game-changer

For a healthy daily diet, small, fatty fish like herring and sardines stand out as ideal choices. They offer a significant advantage over larger fish species: a lower concentration of heavy metals and a rich profile of beneficial fats.

Photo: flickr.com by Atle Grimsby, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Herring

Nutritionist Anton Polyakov highlights potential risks linked to frequent consumption of tuna. Due to its high fat content, tuna can elevate cholesterol levels, which adversely affects cardiovascular health.

Tilapia also comes with restrictions. Experts advise against making it a staple in one's diet because of its particular fat composition and the potential presence of harmful additives.

Maximizing Nutritional Benefits

To derive the greatest health benefits from fish, it should be incorporated into meals alongside vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Crucially, moderation remains paramount; even beneficial components can be detrimental in excessive amounts.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.