New Research Links Parental B12 Levels to Reduced Birth Defect Risks

Scientists at Fudan University in Shanghai have identified a crucial factor in preventing birth defects: the B12 vitamin levels in both parents' blood prior to conception.

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B12's Critical Role in Pre-Conception Health

While folic acid has long been the focus for expectant mothers, new research published in the journal *Annals of Internal Medicine* highlights the significant impact of vitamin B12 during the peri-conceptional period—the months leading up to fertilization and the initial weeks of pregnancy.

Linking B12 Levels to Reduced Birth Defect Risks

The study involved two main groups: over 3,000 couples tested one month before conception and more than 17,000 women tested in their fourth month of pregnancy or later. Vitamin concentrations were measured within red blood cells to ensure dietary fluctuations did not skew the results.

The findings indicate that higher B12 levels in parents correlate with a lower incidence of developmental abnormalities in their children:

Mothers: When maternal B12 levels increased from below 148 pmol/L to 590 pmol/L or higher, the rate of congenital defects dropped from 49.6 to 16.2 cases per 1,000 pregnancies.

When maternal B12 levels increased from below 148 pmol/L to 590 pmol/L or higher, the rate of congenital defects dropped from 49.6 to 16.2 cases per 1,000 pregnancies. Fathers: Similarly, high B12 levels in fathers reduced the risk from 55.5 to 24.0 cases per 1,000 pregnancies.

Folic Acid's Protective Effect During Gestation

While folic acid levels immediately before conception did not show a significant impact on birth defect rates, its protective effect became apparent during pregnancy. For mothers with folate concentrations between 906 and 1131 nmol/L, the occurrence of abnormalities was 16.5 cases per 1,000 pregnancies. This contrasts with 25.7 cases per 1,000 pregnancies when folate levels were below 453 nmol/L.

Understanding B12 Deficiency and Recommendations

Vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products such as meat, liver, fish, seafood, and eggs. Consequently, individuals adhering to vegetarian or vegan diets face a higher risk of deficiency. Additionally, gastrointestinal conditions, including atrophic gastritis and intestinal absorption disorders, can lead to B12 deficiency.

Couples planning a pregnancy are strongly advised to have their B12 levels checked. Consultation with a healthcare professional is recommended to adjust dietary habits or consider supplementation, particularly for those who do not consume animal products or have pre-existing gastrointestinal health issues.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.