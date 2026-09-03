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Barcode wrinkles: Why your upper lip is aging faster

Health

Vertical creases above the upper lip, commonly known as barcode wrinkles, are often among the first visible signs of aging. These fine lines can alter a person's facial appearance, transforming the skin around the mouth into something resembling a drawstring pouch. Initially noticeable only during smiles or conversations, these wrinkles eventually become permanent features, visible even at rest.

A woman smiling
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain
A woman smiling

According to dermatologist and cosmetologist Ilya Rudnev, the skin in this specific facial area is particularly vulnerable. It is thin and possesses minimal subcutaneous fat, which accelerates the loss of skin density and elasticity.

What Causes Barcode Wrinkles?

The primary internal factor is a decline in estrogen levels, which leads to skin losing moisture and suppleness. However, external habits can significantly hasten this process:

  • Smoking: The continuous pursing of the lips while drawing on a cigarette or vape creates a persistent muscular pattern, directly contributing to the formation of these wrinkles.
  • Photoaging: The absence of adequate SPF protection in daily skincare routines breaks down collagen, the protein that maintains skin's firmness and structure.
  • Muscle Spasm: Andrey Korneev, a specialist in aesthetic cosmetology, points out that chronic tension in the muscles surrounding the mouth can literally "push" wrinkles onto the epidermis. This constant muscle contraction forces the skin into the creased formations.

Home Care: Possibilities and Risks

While at-home methods can be effective for prevention, they are often insufficient to address deep structural changes that have already occurred. Furthermore, some popular home treatments may even cause harm.

The table below outlines the effectiveness of common home care approaches:

Method Real Effect
Facial exercises (facial yoga) Risk of deepening creases due to excessive mimicry.
Kinesio taping Temporary visual improvement.
SPF protection Slows down collagen degradation.
Hydration Maintains overall skin quality.

Professional Correction

When wrinkles become static – meaning they are visible even when the facial muscles are at rest – cosmetologists offer more definitive solutions:

  • Hyaluronic acid fillers: These injections replenish lost volume and smooth out existing creases.
  • Laser technologies: These treatments can tighten the skin's structure by stimulating the body's own collagen production.

Cosmetic esthetician Tatiana Gromova emphasizes that the most natural-looking results are achieved by combining procedures that improve overall skin quality with targeted volume restoration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can barcode wrinkles be removed permanently?

It is impossible to completely erase all signs of aging. However, their visibility can be minimized significantly.

Why is facial exercise considered harmful in this area?

Repeated muscle contractions in the perioral region can reinforce existing folds and deepen dynamic wrinkles, making them more prominent over time.

Why should I use SPF if wrinkles have already appeared?

Sunscreen is crucial to halt the progression of skin damage. It blocks further collagen destruction caused by UV radiation, helping to preserve existing skin integrity.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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