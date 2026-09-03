Barcode wrinkles: Why your upper lip is aging faster

Vertical creases above the upper lip, commonly known as barcode wrinkles, are often among the first visible signs of aging. These fine lines can alter a person's facial appearance, transforming the skin around the mouth into something resembling a drawstring pouch. Initially noticeable only during smiles or conversations, these wrinkles eventually become permanent features, visible even at rest.
According to dermatologist and cosmetologist Ilya Rudnev, the skin in this specific facial area is particularly vulnerable. It is thin and possesses minimal subcutaneous fat, which accelerates the loss of skin density and elasticity.
The primary internal factor is a decline in estrogen levels, which leads to skin losing moisture and suppleness. However, external habits can significantly hasten this process:
While at-home methods can be effective for prevention, they are often insufficient to address deep structural changes that have already occurred. Furthermore, some popular home treatments may even cause harm.
The table below outlines the effectiveness of common home care approaches:
|Method
|Real Effect
|Facial exercises (facial yoga)
|Risk of deepening creases due to excessive mimicry.
|Kinesio taping
|Temporary visual improvement.
|SPF protection
|Slows down collagen degradation.
|Hydration
|Maintains overall skin quality.
When wrinkles become static – meaning they are visible even when the facial muscles are at rest – cosmetologists offer more definitive solutions:
Cosmetic esthetician Tatiana Gromova emphasizes that the most natural-looking results are achieved by combining procedures that improve overall skin quality with targeted volume restoration.
Can barcode wrinkles be removed permanently?
It is impossible to completely erase all signs of aging. However, their visibility can be minimized significantly.
Why is facial exercise considered harmful in this area?
Repeated muscle contractions in the perioral region can reinforce existing folds and deepen dynamic wrinkles, making them more prominent over time.
Why should I use SPF if wrinkles have already appeared?
Sunscreen is crucial to halt the progression of skin damage. It blocks further collagen destruction caused by UV radiation, helping to preserve existing skin integrity.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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