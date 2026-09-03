Sitting too long: Breaks could slash cancer risk by 12 percent

A prolonged sedentary lifestyle, particularly unbroken periods of sitting, poses a significantly higher risk of cancer-related death than overall daily inactivity. New research published in the journal PLOS Medicine indicates that each additional hour spent sitting continuously raises this mortality risk by 9 percent.

Photo: flickr.com by Thomas Leuthard, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Empty chair

Unpacking Sedentary Behavior

A research team from the University of Glasgow, led by Frederick Ho, examined health data from 91,292 volunteers enrolled in the UK Biobank. Participants wore activity-monitoring devices for a week. Researchers then tracked these individuals for an average of nearly 12.4 years, categorizing their sedentary behavior into two distinct types:

Prolonged Sedentary Periods: These were defined as intervals of at least 30 minutes where individuals remained largely stationary, engaging in activity for no more than 10% of the time.

These were defined as intervals of at least 30 minutes where individuals remained largely stationary, engaging in activity for no more than 10% of the time. Intermittent Sedentary Periods: This category encompassed shorter sitting sessions (under 30 minutes) or instances where activity constituted more than 10% of the duration.

Findings: The Peril of Unbroken Sitting

The study's results revealed a strong correlation between prolonged sitting and increased cancer mortality. This extended inactivity was also linked to a higher overall cancer incidence and a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Notably, the researchers found associations with cancers commonly linked to obesity, including those affecting the bowel, liver, kidneys, pancreas, esophagus, breast, ovaries, and thyroid.

In contrast, intermittent sedentary behavior showed a correlation with lower mortality risks. The researchers' calculations suggest that even light physical activity can yield substantial benefits. Replacing just one hour of continuous sitting per day with minimal movement could reduce the risk of cancer death by 12 percent.

Biological Rationale and Study Limitations

Biologically, the protective effect of frequent breaks is attributed to improved metabolic responses within the body. However, the study's authors caution against definitive causal conclusions. As an observational study relying on a single cohort from the UK, its findings may not be universally applicable, as this population might be more active than the general public.

The research identifies a statistical link rather than a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Furthermore, the study did not differentiate between various types of sitting, such as driving a car versus performing desk work. Despite these limitations, the findings underscore the critical importance of incorporating regular movement into daily life, even if it does not meet the intensity levels of conventional exercise regimens.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.