Scientists Uncover Gut Bacterium's Power to Restore Vitality in Old Age

Biological aging may be directly linked to the composition of the gut microbiome, with specific bacteria influencing physical and cognitive function in later life, according to emerging research.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Aleksey Polyakov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Laboratory examination of intestinal bacteria

Key Bacteria Identified in Aging Study

Chinese scientists have pinpointed a connection between aging and a decline in the levels of the bacterium Bifidobacterium pseudocatenulatum (BP). Their findings indicate that elderly individuals maintaining higher concentrations of this microbe exhibited superior health markers compared to their peers with lower levels.

Mechanism of Action: The Role of 5-AVAB

The proposed mechanism behind this phenomenon centers on a molecule called 5-AVAB, which is produced by BP bacteria. In experiments involving rodents, the introduction of either 5-AVAB or the BP bacteria itself led to significant improvements in the function of the heart, liver, kidneys, and brain. Furthermore, the study observed a restoration of motor functions in the test subjects.

Dietary Impact on Gut Microbiome and Aging

The gut microbiome is a dynamic ecosystem highly dependent on diet. BP bacteria, according to the research, are vulnerable to harsh environmental conditions within the gut and perish without adequate nourishment. Dietary fiber serves as their primary energy source.

Recommended Foods for Supporting Beneficial Bacteria

To foster a healthy population of BP bacteria, experts recommend incorporating the following into one's diet:

Complex Carbohydrates and Inulin: Found in slow-cooked whole grains like oatmeal, legumes, asparagus, Jerusalem artichokes, garlic, and leeks.

Found in slow-cooked whole grains like oatmeal, legumes, asparagus, Jerusalem artichokes, garlic, and leeks. Fermented Foods: Naturally fermented vegetables and cabbage.

Naturally fermented vegetables and cabbage. Spices: Turmeric and ginger are suggested for their potential to curb the growth of harmful microflora.

Foods to Avoid for Healthy Aging

Conversely, the consumption of sugar, alcohol, and processed foods is detrimental to beneficial microbes, potentially accelerating the aging process. Given that the average person consumes roughly half the recommended daily intake of dietary fiber, simple dietary adjustments, such as substituting white bread with whole-grain varieties and increasing the intake of nuts and vegetables, are presented as practical strategies for maintaining bodily vitality.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.