Biological aging may be directly linked to the composition of the gut microbiome, with specific bacteria influencing physical and cognitive function in later life, according to emerging research.
Chinese scientists have pinpointed a connection between aging and a decline in the levels of the bacterium Bifidobacterium pseudocatenulatum (BP). Their findings indicate that elderly individuals maintaining higher concentrations of this microbe exhibited superior health markers compared to their peers with lower levels.
The proposed mechanism behind this phenomenon centers on a molecule called 5-AVAB, which is produced by BP bacteria. In experiments involving rodents, the introduction of either 5-AVAB or the BP bacteria itself led to significant improvements in the function of the heart, liver, kidneys, and brain. Furthermore, the study observed a restoration of motor functions in the test subjects.
The gut microbiome is a dynamic ecosystem highly dependent on diet. BP bacteria, according to the research, are vulnerable to harsh environmental conditions within the gut and perish without adequate nourishment. Dietary fiber serves as their primary energy source.
To foster a healthy population of BP bacteria, experts recommend incorporating the following into one's diet:
Conversely, the consumption of sugar, alcohol, and processed foods is detrimental to beneficial microbes, potentially accelerating the aging process. Given that the average person consumes roughly half the recommended daily intake of dietary fiber, simple dietary adjustments, such as substituting white bread with whole-grain varieties and increasing the intake of nuts and vegetables, are presented as practical strategies for maintaining bodily vitality.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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