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Artificial sweeteners: Inflammation and degeneration linked to diet drinks

Health

Artificial sweeteners, commonly found in diet beverages, may pose a significant risk to brain health, potentially triggering inflammation and accelerating neuronal degeneration, according to new research from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Stevia
Photo: Pinterest by Suzanne Muhawes, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Stevia

Sweeteners Linked to Cognitive Decline

The study focused on aspartame and cyclamate, two widely used artificial sweeteners. Researchers found that these substances are associated with inflammatory processes in the brain that directly impact cognitive functions. Participants who consumed beverages containing these additives performed worse on tests measuring attention and memory compared to a control group that did not.

Genetic Predisposition Amplifies Risk

The risk associated with these sweeteners is not uniform and appears to be influenced by individual genetic makeup. Individuals with a predisposition to neurodegenerative disorders are particularly vulnerable. For them, prolonged consumption of artificial sweeteners could act as an additional catalyst for the development of conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

Study Emphasizes Statistical Correlation, Not Certainty

It is crucial to understand that the research identifies a statistical correlation and potential risk, rather than a guaranteed diagnosis for every individual consuming diet drinks. The findings do not suggest immediate cellular destruction. Instead, they point to a possible acceleration of brain aging processes under specific circumstances related to sweetener intake and genetic factors.

Natural Alternatives Recommended

The study's authors suggest natural sugar substitutes, such as stevia, as a safer alternative. Stevia did not exhibit the same negative effects on brain function observed with aspartame and cyclamate in their research.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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