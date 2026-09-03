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Obesity paradox: Why moderate weight may be unexpectedly beneficial

Health

The notion that excess weight might offer a protective effect is gaining traction within the medical community, challenging long-held beliefs about body mass. This phenomenon, dubbed the "obesity paradox," suggests that individuals with moderate levels of overweight may, in certain critical circumstances, exhibit superior survival rates compared to their normal-weight or underweight counterparts.

Cardiologist
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Cardiologist

Revisiting Risk and Survival

Current research is prompting a re-evaluation of the foundational findings from the 1957 Framingham Heart Study, which first established excess weight as a primary risk factor for coronary heart disease. Medical professionals are now pointing to potential systemic errors in those initial calculations, which may have skewed the perceived dangers of being overweight.

Empirical evidence from recent studies offers compelling support for the advantages of moderate corpulence in high-stakes medical situations:

  • A comprehensive analysis by Chinese physicians involving over 6,000 patients who underwent coronary artery bypass grafting revealed a significantly lower one-year mortality rate among individuals classified as having first-degree obesity.
  • Similarly, Danish researchers have concluded that while extreme thinness presents a grave danger to life, a modest degree of excess weight appears to pose less of a threat.

The Shortcomings of BMI

The Body Mass Index (BMI) is increasingly being scrutinized as a diagnostic benchmark due to its inability to differentiate between lean muscle mass and adipose tissue. A high BMI in athletes or individuals with naturally robust physiques can be attributed to muscle development rather than excess body fat. Gerontologists advocate for the assessment of somatotype—an individual's inherent bone and muscle structure—which remains relatively stable throughout life and offers a more accurate picture of body composition.

Endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova emphasizes that adipose tissue is not merely an energy reservoir but also plays a crucial endocrine role, contributing to hormonal balance, particularly in mature individuals.

Defining the Safety Margin

Despite the emerging evidence supporting the benefits of moderate overweight, severe obesity remains a significant health hazard. It often signals underlying dysfunctions in the endocrine system or metabolic processes. In such cases, the risk of premature mortality can more than double, necessitating careful medical supervision and lifestyle adjustments.

Addressing Key Questions

Is excess weight dangerous for the heart?

First-degree obesity often correlates with better outcomes in cardiovascular conditions. However, severe forms of obesity continue to present substantial risks.

Why is BMI facing criticism?

BMI fails to distinguish between muscle and fat. Consequently, a healthy athlete and an individual with metabolic disturbances could receive the same BMI score, leading to potentially inaccurate health assessments.

What is the "obesity paradox"?

This refers to a situation where patients with excess body weight demonstrate improved chances of recovery from chronic diseases compared to individuals with normal or low body weight.

Which condition carries the highest risk?

Extreme thinness, or a significant deficit in body mass, is considered the most perilous state, increasing the likelihood of a fatal outcome by nearly threefold.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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