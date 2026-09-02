Medicine safety at home: The signs that demand immediate disposal

Any alteration in the physical properties of a medication renders it unsuitable for use. If a drug has changed color, odor, structure, or transparency, its administration is dangerous, as the consequences for the body can be unpredictable.
The quality of a pharmaceutical product can be assessed by the following indicators:
If even one of these signs is evident, the medication must be discarded immediately.
To prevent the use of expired or spoiled medications, conduct regular inventory checks of your medicine cabinet and strictly adhere to the storage conditions specified in the product's instructions. If you have any doubts about a drug's quality, consult a pharmacist or physician.
This information is for educational purposes only. Do not alter your treatment regimen or discontinue medication without consulting a healthcare professional.
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