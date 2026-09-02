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Medicine safety at home: The signs that demand immediate disposal

Health

Any alteration in the physical properties of a medication renders it unsuitable for use. If a drug has changed color, odor, structure, or transparency, its administration is dangerous, as the consequences for the body can be unpredictable.

A handful of pills
Photo: unsplash.com by Prasesh Shiwakoti (Lomash) is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
A handful of pills

Identifying Spoiled Medication

The quality of a pharmaceutical product can be assessed by the following indicators:

  • Solutions: Changes in color, transparency, or the appearance of sediment, clumps, or foreign particles signal degradation.
  • Odor: An altered aroma or the emergence of a sharp, extraneous smell indicates spoilage.
  • Form: Tablets that have crumbled or changed their structural integrity are compromised.
  • Packaging: Compromised seal integrity or damage to the container itself is a critical warning sign.

If even one of these signs is evident, the medication must be discarded immediately.

Safety Precautions

To prevent the use of expired or spoiled medications, conduct regular inventory checks of your medicine cabinet and strictly adhere to the storage conditions specified in the product's instructions. If you have any doubts about a drug's quality, consult a pharmacist or physician.

This information is for educational purposes only. Do not alter your treatment regimen or discontinue medication without consulting a healthcare professional.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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