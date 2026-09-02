New daily drug may offer alternative for those who cannot use CPAP machines

A new once-daily medication, AD109, demonstrated effectiveness in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during Phase 3 clinical trials. The drug reduces the frequency of breathing pauses and sleep-related oxygen deprivation, offering a potential alternative for patients who cannot tolerate standard CPAP therapy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved A doctor in a mask works with medical equipment and syringes

The SynAIRgy study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, involved 646 adult volunteers from the United States and Canada with varying severity of OSA. All participants had either refused continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines or failed to adapt to them.

How AD109 Works

AD109 combines two substances: aroxibutinin and atomoxetine. The drug targets neuromuscular mechanisms to maintain throat muscle tone, helping prevent the collapse of the airways during sleep.

Clinical Trial Results

Compared with the placebo group, participants receiving AD109 showed significant improvements:

The apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) decreased by approximately 44%, compared with an 18% reduction in the placebo group.

More than 40% of patients moved into a less severe category of obstructive sleep apnea.

Approximately 18% of patients achieved full control over the condition.

Researchers also observed improvements in the desaturation index, which measures episodes in which blood oxygen levels drop, along with a reduction in overall hypoxic load. These effects remained consistent across different body types and levels of disease severity.

Side Effects and Safety

The drug's safety profile was considered acceptable, although approximately 21% of participants discontinued treatment because of side effects. The most commonly reported issues included dry mouth, nausea, insomnia and difficulty urinating.

FDA Review Expected

AD109 is currently under regulatory review. Apnimed has submitted a registration application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and a decision is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The drug has also received Fast Track status, reflecting the significant medical need for effective pharmacological treatments for obstructive sleep apnea.