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Charcoal and Baking Soda: The Risk of Enamel Abrasion

Health

Many consumers are drawn to black toothpaste, mistakenly believing the dark streaks it leaves behind are a sign of deep cleaning. In reality, these marks are fine dust particles that scratch tooth enamel. The pursuit of "miracle" natural formulations often distracts from selecting products with proven concentrations of active ingredients that genuinely protect teeth.

Charcoal toothpaste
Photo: Designed by Freepik by pvproductions, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Charcoal toothpaste

Whitening with charcoal is not a chemical process but a crude mechanical one. The dark particles act as abrasives, scraping away plaque along with the top layer of enamel. Regular use of such products leads not to whiteness but to tooth hypersensitivity.

When choosing toothpaste, consumers should check the RDA (Relative Dentin Abrasion) index. This number indicates the aggressiveness of the particles. A high RDA index thins the tooth's protective layer. It is important to remember that a slight yellowish hue is often the natural color of healthy tissue, and attempting to remove it with harsh abrasives is dangerous.

Marketing vs. the Efficacy of Plant Extracts

The presence of chamomile or oak bark extracts on a product's packaging does not guarantee effectiveness. For a plant extract to be beneficial, it must be present in the toothpaste in a specific form and sufficient concentration. Often, botanical components are added merely to attract buyers, with no real impact on gum health.

A product's efficacy depends on a standardized formula, not simply on the inclusion of dried herbs. If the active ingredient is insufficient, such a cleaning routine provides no therapeutic benefit.

Component Actual Effect
Activated Charcoal Mechanically scratches plaque and enamel
Botanical Extracts Effective only at high concentrations
Fluoride Strengthens the tooth's mineral layer
Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Can cause dryness of the oral mucosa

Fluoride and Foaming Agents: What Consumers Need to Know

Fluoride helps enamel resist acid attacks, and its absence significantly increases the risk of developing cavities. Conversely, avoiding harsh surfactants like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) benefits individuals experiencing dry mouth. For those prone to stomatitis or with micro-cracks in their oral lining, products with mild surfactants are recommended. This prevents irritation without sacrificing cleaning quality. An improperly chosen base can lead to discomfort within days of use.

Safety and Shelf Life of Toothpaste

A completely organic product without preservatives is susceptible to rapid bacterial growth, turning the toothpaste into a source of infection. The "naturalness" of a formula does not equate to safety. If a manufacturer eschews synthetic preservatives, they must replace them with alternative stabilizers; otherwise, the product may spoil before its expiration date. When purchasing "natural" products, it is crucial to check for ingredients that ensure the formula's stability.

For optimal oral health, regular hygiene, a balanced diet, and the use of classic, proven formulas are sufficient, rather than relying on exotic concoctions.

Answers to Common Questions

Does charcoal toothpaste whiten better?

No. It more aggressively removes plaque due to its harsh particles but does not chemically alter enamel color. The risk of scratching the tooth surface is significantly higher.

Is fluoride dangerous?

For most people, fluoride is essential for strengthening enamel. It should only be avoided on a doctor's recommendation, for example, in cases of fluorosis.

Why choose toothpastes without SLS?

Sodium lauryl sulfate creates abundant foam but can cause burning and dryness in individuals with sensitive mucous membranes. Sulfate-free options clean teeth just as effectively but act more gently.

How to choose a natural toothpaste?

Focus on specific active ingredients and their concentrations, rather than marketing slogans. The mere fact of "natural origin" does not guarantee caries prevention or gum treatment.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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