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Deadly chemical cocktail: Five pills daily trigger irreversible systemic failures

Health

Taking five or more medications simultaneously significantly elevates the risk of dangerous side effects. This condition, known in medicine as polypharmacy, poses a direct threat to health, as the uncontrolled combination of chemical substances can trigger reactions requiring emergency medical intervention.

An assortment of medications
Photo: pexels.com by Unknown, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
An assortment of medications

Risks for Older Adults

For elderly patients, improper therapy becomes a critical factor that can lead to disability or premature death. Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Dmitry Sychev emphasizes that even topical treatments, such as nasal drops or ointments, are absorbed into the bloodstream and exert systemic effects. Therefore, they must be included in the overall list of prescribed medications.

The threshold of five medications is not absolute. A single drug can be harmful if a physician prescribes it without considering the patient's genetic makeup or the condition of their kidneys and liver.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova explained to Pravda.Ru that an excess of pills often masks the symptoms of new illnesses. This creates a misleading clinical picture and hinders the physician's ability to make an accurate diagnosis.

Ensuring Safer Treatment

To avoid the toxic amplification of effects or the mutual neutralization of medications, a comprehensive review of all substances being taken is essential. This includes dietary supplements and vitamins.

Practical Recommendations:

  • Always carry an up-to-date list of all medications when visiting any doctor. This will prevent the duplication of active ingredients.
  • Regularly review your prescriptions with your primary care physician to eliminate unnecessary items.
  • Ensure that medications are prescribed strictly according to indications and with consideration for contraindications.

Key Takeaways

What is polypharmacy? It is the simultaneous use of five or more medications, which sharply increases the likelihood of adverse reactions.

Do ointments and drops affect the overall drug load? Yes, they are absorbed into the blood and affect the entire body.

Can a single medication be dangerous? Yes, if it is selected without considering the function of the liver, kidneys, or the individual's genetic characteristics.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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