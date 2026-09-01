Choosing the right school bag is crucial for a child's spinal health and the development of their muscular support system. Mistakes in selecting the design or weight of a school bag can lead to chronic back pain and poor posture.
The construction of a school bag dictates how weight is distributed across a child's musculoskeletal system:
When purchasing a school bag, consider these specific physical parameters:
Even an ergonomically designed backpack can be harmful if packed incorrectly. The heaviest items should always be placed closest to the child's back to prevent a "lever effect" that strains the spine.
General practitioner Elena Morozova advises parents to instill the habit of preparing the bag the evening before. This allows children to remove unnecessary items, avoiding undue strain on their backs.
Author’s position: A rigid-framed school backpack (ranets) is the safest choice for elementary school students to protect their developing spines. Soft backpacks are only appropriate for older students, and satchels should generally be avoided due to their tendency to cause spinal asymmetry.
Context: This discussion centers on recommendations for school bag selection to prevent orthopedic issues in children, particularly focusing on the structural differences between various types of school bags and their impact on spinal health.
Its rigid frame distributes weight evenly across the back and shields the spine from direct pressure from books.
Yes. A bag that is too large shifts the child's center of gravity, forcing them to slouch.
The bag should not hang lower than the child's waist. The straps should fit snugly against the shoulders without slipping or constricting the skin.
It is permissible if the student carries minimal items and does not overload one side of their body. However, a well-fitting backpack remains preferable.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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