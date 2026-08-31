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Morning Groggy: Your Sleep Secret Was Hiding in Plain Sight

Health

Feeling groggy in the morning, even after eight hours in bed, often signals poor recovery. A heavy head and lack of energy typically point to low-quality sleep. Before searching for medical causes, it’s wise to examine daily habits and individual physiological needs.

The cat sleeps next to the man
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The cat sleeps next to the man

Individual Sleep Needs and Schedules

The standard recommendation of eight hours doesn't suit everyone. According to Roman Buzunov, a somnologist and Doctor of Medical Sciences, an individual’s sleep requirement can range from four to twelve hours. If you consistently wake up feeling tired, try increasing your sleep duration by one hour for a week. Your nervous system might simply require more time to reset.

Another significant factor is "social jetlag." A discrepancy of five to seven hours between weekday and weekend wake-up times disrupts circadian rhythms and interferes with the natural production of cortisol and melatonin. To stabilize your internal clock, maintain a consistent wake-up time throughout the entire week, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Bedroom Environment Matters

Sleep quality is heavily influenced by external conditions. Light, noise, and an improper temperature regime can lead to superficial sleep phases. Additionally, overly firm mattresses can become a problem; constant tossing and turning prevent the brain from entering the deep restorative stages of sleep.

When Medical Issues Are the Cause

If your sleep environment is optimal, yet you still lack energy, the causes might lie elsewhere:

  • Deficiencies: Lack of iron, vitamin D, or B vitamins.
  • Endocrine disruptions: Thyroid gland malfunctions.
  • Psychological factors: Underlying anxiety or depression.
  • Specific disorders: Restless legs syndrome or sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea, often accompanied by snoring, presents a particular danger. It forces the brain to repeatedly jolt itself awake to facilitate breathing, making genuine rest impossible. Diagnosing such conditions typically requires polysomnography.

Recommendation: If you have ruled out external irritants and your sleep remains unrefreshing—especially if you snore—consulting a somnologist is essential.

Key Takeaways

Why Am I Tired After 8 Hours of Sleep?

Potential reasons include poor sleep quality due to noise or light disturbances, sleep apnea, or a personal genetic need for longer rest.

How Does Alcohol Affect Sleep?

Alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, but it suppresses deep sleep phases, leading to morning fatigue.

Can I Catch Up on Sleep on Weekends?

No, weekend sleep cannot compensate for weekday sleep deprivation and may further disrupt your biological rhythms.

When Should I See a Doctor?

Seek medical advice if you experience severe snoring, significant daytime sleepiness lasting over a month, or discomfort in your legs before sleep.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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