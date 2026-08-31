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Why a small bite from a wild animal can become fatal

Health

Rabies is a fatal infection of the central nervous system that becomes incurable once clinical symptoms appear. The virus is primarily transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, including foxes, wolves, hedgehogs, and bats. Unvaccinated domestic dogs and cats also pose a significant risk to their owners.

Rabies
Photo: ellsworth.af.mil by Anthony Sanchelli, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Rabies

Symptoms and Immediate Action

The incubation period may begin with flu-like symptoms, such as a low-grade fever, headache, and discomfort at the site of the wound. Patients may also experience insomnia, depression, or unexplained anxiety. As the disease progresses, it manifests as hydrophobia—a severe fear of water—accompanied by hallucinations, photophobia, and spasms. The final stage leads to paralysis and respiratory failure.

Immediate action is critical following contact with a suspicious animal. The affected area should be washed with soap for at least 15 minutes, as the alkaline environment helps destroy the virus's envelope, followed by treatment with alcohol or iodine. According to Svetlana Belkina, deputy chief physician at the Penza Regional Center for Public Health and Medical Prevention, the only way to survive is emergency vaccination consisting of six injections, which must be administered before the virus reaches the brain.

Zoopsychologist Elena Vorobyova told Pravda.Ru that rabies is not a condition where one can wait and observe. Any atypical behavior in a wild or stray animal, such as a lack of fear toward humans, should be treated as a direct warning sign.

Prevention and Risk Management

To prevent infection, pet owners should ensure annual vaccinations and avoid contact with stray animals. Pre-exposure immunization is recommended for high-risk professionals, including veterinarians, rangers, and hunters. Anti-rabies medications do not contain live viruses and are safe for use during pregnancy.

In cases where a domestic pet causes the injury, the vaccination course may be interrupted if the animal remains healthy for ten days.

Key Clinical Facts

  • Treatability: Once symptoms like hydrophobia or spasms appear, the disease is 100% fatal. Only immediate post-exposure prophylaxis is effective.
  • High-Risk Areas: Bites to the face, neck, head, and hands are most dangerous because the virus reaches the brain more quickly via nerve fibers.
  • Modern Protocol: The outdated practice of 40 abdominal injections has been replaced by a protocol of six injections administered into the deltoid muscle of the shoulder.
  • Animal Carriers: Any mammal, including domestic hamsters or wild hedgehogs, can carry the virus. Any skin breach caused by an animal's teeth requires an immediate visit to a trauma center.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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