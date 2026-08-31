Completely eliminating carbohydrates in the pursuit of rapid weight loss often results in chronic fatigue and disruptions to the body's normal functions. Instead of strict bans, doctors recommend re-evaluating the quality of food and the timing of meals.
Carbohydrates are the fuel for both the brain and the body. A deficiency can lead to a decline in energy levels and feelings of apathy. Additionally, carbohydrates are the primary source of fiber, which is essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.
The key difference lies in the speed of absorption:
The optimal schedule suggests consuming complex carbohydrates in the morning to build up energy reserves, while reserving the evening for protein-rich meals.
When forming a diet, prioritize whole foods that maintain their fiber structure:
“It’s crucial to maintain a balance of all nutrients, tailoring your diet to your activity level and goals,” explained general practitioner Elena Morozova in an interview with Pravda.Ru.
The benefits of a food item greatly depend on how it is prepared. Baking, boiling, and stewing help retain essential nutrients and do not add excessive calories. In contrast, frying in oil can convert even a healthy food into a calorie-dense option.
|Product
|Effect
|Whole grains
|Stable blood sugar, prolonged satiety
|White bread, pastries
|Quick energy spike and rapid hunger return
|Legumes
|Source of plant-based protein and fiber
|Sweet fruits
|High concentration of natural sugars
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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