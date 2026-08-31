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Carb crash: Why cutting all carbs will leave you exhausted

Health

Completely eliminating carbohydrates in the pursuit of rapid weight loss often results in chronic fatigue and disruptions to the body's normal functions. Instead of strict bans, doctors recommend re-evaluating the quality of food and the timing of meals.

Balanced lunch
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Balanced lunch

Why Completely Cutting Out Carbohydrates is Not Advisable

Carbohydrates are the fuel for both the brain and the body. A deficiency can lead to a decline in energy levels and feelings of apathy. Additionally, carbohydrates are the primary source of fiber, which is essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.

The key difference lies in the speed of absorption:

  • Simple carbohydrates (sweets, pastries) provide a quick burst of energy, which is often followed by an immediate return of hunger.
  • Complex carbohydrates are digested more slowly, ensuring satiety for 3–4 hours.

The optimal schedule suggests consuming complex carbohydrates in the morning to build up energy reserves, while reserving the evening for protein-rich meals.

Food Choices: What to Include in Your Diet

When forming a diet, prioritize whole foods that maintain their fiber structure:

  • Grains: buckwheat, brown rice, and rolled oats are beneficial. White rice and instant cereals are less nutritious due to the lack of grain husk.
  • Pasta: opt for those made from durum wheat (labeled as "group A" or "durum").
  • Legumes: chickpeas, lentils, and beans combine protein and fiber effectively.
  • Fruits and Vegetables: apples and citrus fruits are preferable to bananas and grapes because of their lower sugar content. Starchy vegetables (like potatoes and carrots) are acceptable in moderation.

“It’s crucial to maintain a balance of all nutrients, tailoring your diet to your activity level and goals,” explained general practitioner Elena Morozova in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

The Impact of Cooking Methods

The benefits of a food item greatly depend on how it is prepared. Baking, boiling, and stewing help retain essential nutrients and do not add excessive calories. In contrast, frying in oil can convert even a healthy food into a calorie-dense option.

Product Effect
Whole grains Stable blood sugar, prolonged satiety
White bread, pastries Quick energy spike and rapid hunger return
Legumes Source of plant-based protein and fiber
Sweet fruits High concentration of natural sugars

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Can carbohydrates be completely eliminated from the diet? It is not advisable as it can lead to impaired brain and gut function, as well as constant feelings of fatigue.
  • When is it best to eat cereals and bread? In the morning. This helps prevent overeating in the evening and provides energy for the entire workday.
  • Is potato acceptable on a diet? Yes, if baked in the skin. Fried potatoes are excessive in calories.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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