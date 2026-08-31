Common hangover myths: Wrong food choices force pancreas into crisis

Many people believe that greasy borscht, spicy shashlik, or strong coffee can help alleviate a hangover. However, these remedies often have the opposite effect. According to Sergey Litkov, a narcologist at the "AlkoSpas" clinic, such methods overlook two main issues: systemic intoxication and critical dehydration. Instead of taxing the digestive system, the priority should be on restoring the body's water and electrolyte balance.

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Why Fatty Foods and Pickle Juice Don't Work

After consuming alcohol, the body craves liquid rather than calories. If nausea and weakness occur, forcing food intake can be dangerous. It is advisable to sip plain water, non-carbonated mineral water, or electrolyte solutions slowly. Food can only be reintroduced once appetite returns, with suggestions for light options such as chicken broth, rice, or bananas.

“Many mistakenly believe that fat ‘binds’ alcohol, but the liver and stomach take a double hit. Heavy foods impede toxin elimination and overload the pancreas,” explains Litkov. The specialist dismantles the myth surrounding pickle juice as well. While salt can help retain water, the vinegar in pickling solutions irritates the stomach lining. Coffee may provide a temporary boost, but it exacerbates dehydration and can cause spikes in blood pressure for those with hypertension.

Important: If experiencing uncontrollable vomiting, seizures, or chest pain, self-treatment is inappropriate — it is crucial to call for medical assistance immediately.

Popular Questions Explained

Does fatty meat help sober up faster?

No. Fast food and fried meat create an unnecessary burden on the liver, which is currently occupied processing the byproducts of ethanol.

Is pickle juice safe to drink?

Only natural saline solutions are acceptable. Marinades containing vinegar and spices may aggravate gastritis.

Why is coffee dangerous?

Caffeine increases fluid loss and adds stress to the heart and blood vessels, creating risks during intoxication.

What foods are safe for recovery?

Easily digestible foods include oatmeal cooked in water, boiled rice, baked vegetables, and low-fat broths.