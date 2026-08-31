World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Common hangover myths: Wrong food choices force pancreas into crisis

Health

Many people believe that greasy borscht, spicy shashlik, or strong coffee can help alleviate a hangover. However, these remedies often have the opposite effect. According to Sergey Litkov, a narcologist at the "AlkoSpas" clinic, such methods overlook two main issues: systemic intoxication and critical dehydration. Instead of taxing the digestive system, the priority should be on restoring the body's water and electrolyte balance.

Hangover
Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik
Hangover

Why Fatty Foods and Pickle Juice Don't Work

After consuming alcohol, the body craves liquid rather than calories. If nausea and weakness occur, forcing food intake can be dangerous. It is advisable to sip plain water, non-carbonated mineral water, or electrolyte solutions slowly. Food can only be reintroduced once appetite returns, with suggestions for light options such as chicken broth, rice, or bananas.

“Many mistakenly believe that fat ‘binds’ alcohol, but the liver and stomach take a double hit. Heavy foods impede toxin elimination and overload the pancreas,” explains Litkov. The specialist dismantles the myth surrounding pickle juice as well. While salt can help retain water, the vinegar in pickling solutions irritates the stomach lining. Coffee may provide a temporary boost, but it exacerbates dehydration and can cause spikes in blood pressure for those with hypertension.

Important: If experiencing uncontrollable vomiting, seizures, or chest pain, self-treatment is inappropriate — it is crucial to call for medical assistance immediately.

Popular Questions Explained

Does fatty meat help sober up faster?
No. Fast food and fried meat create an unnecessary burden on the liver, which is currently occupied processing the byproducts of ethanol.

Is pickle juice safe to drink?
Only natural saline solutions are acceptable. Marinades containing vinegar and spices may aggravate gastritis.

Why is coffee dangerous?
Caffeine increases fluid loss and adds stress to the heart and blood vessels, creating risks during intoxication.

What foods are safe for recovery?
Easily digestible foods include oatmeal cooked in water, boiled rice, baked vegetables, and low-fat broths.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany
Europe
London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
Science
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile From Plesetsk
Russia
Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile From Plesetsk
Popular
Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage

A shift in how households and businesses handle their funds has forced lenders to adjust their financial strategies to maintain stability.

Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency
When memory lapses indicate brain and vascular dysfunction
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany Andrey Nikolaev King Harald V Dies in Oslo: From Wartime Exile to 35 Years on Norway’s Throne Andrey Mihayloff
Moose behavior signals that warn of an imminent charge
Ancient modular tools found in a Mesolithic settlement in the Novgorod region
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
Last materials
Pork & Mushrooms: The secret to a flawless glossy finish
Common hangover myths: Wrong food choices force pancreas into crisis
Apple Pastila Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Sugar-Free Fruit Soufflé
The hidden soil pest that destroys root crops from the inside
The critical temperature threshold for harvesting tomatoes and peppers
Bats possess a second gene system for antibodies unlike other mammals
Moose behavior signals that warn of an imminent charge
Homemade herb lemonade: how to avoid the taste of hay
Electric vs ICE: which cars under 4 million rubles are cheapest to own
Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.